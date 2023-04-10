What is the transport layer?

The transport layer is Layer 4 of the Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) communications model. It is responsible for ensuring that the data packets arrive accurately and reliably between sender and receiver. The transport layer most often uses TCP or User Datagram Protocol (UDP). In the TCP/IP network model, the transport layer comes between the application and network layers.

In the OSI model, the transport layer sits between the network layer and the session layer. The network layer is responsible for taking the data packets and sending them to the correct computer. The transport layer then takes the received packets, checks them for errors and sorts them. Then, it sends them to the session layer of the correct program running on the computer. The session layer now takes the well-formatted packets and uses them for the application's data.

To illustrate the transport layer, imagine a computer is a big company with many departments. The data packets are letters. The network layer is like the Postal Service that gets the letters to the correct address of the company. The transport layer is like the company mailroom. It receives the letters and does an initial inspection.

Any letters that were damaged in transit or delivered to the wrong address it reports to the sender. It then sorts the letters by department, puts them into the time order of oldest to newest and then delivers them inside the company to the correct department. The department, or application in this case, then takes the letters to read them and can build an understanding of the back-and-forth correspondence and do whatever work is needed from the letter.