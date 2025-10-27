API caching strategies and best practices

When implemented correctly, API caching can reduce an application's load and increase responsiveness.

Caching can be a more efficient way of serving data to customers that reduces costs and improves performance. Without proper implementation and testing, caching problems can lead to unmanageable loads, cascading failures and ultimately the breakdown of an application.

Many management tools -- including open source tools -- can easily integrate with an application to perform API caching processes. With the right combination of tools and techniques, development and testing teams can ensure caching works properly and doesn't unnecessarily drain application performance.

What is API caching? API caching is a process that places commonly requested objects in a secondary data store to avoid continuous calls to a primary database or any other type of data store. A cache's primary advantage is processing speed, as it enables an application to fetch commonly requested objects from sources that it can access efficiently. Choosing between a primary data store and a cache comes down to speed vs. size. Data in a primary database might have more structure and searchability, but it can still be harder to access than data in a dedicated cache.

Why API caching is important API caching can often be an inexpensive way to improve performance. By using tools that store the most commonly requested data from an application, developers can reduce the load on the application and speed up requests for most users. Caching can also be a rudimentary stopgap to manage scaling issues, since most requests will ideally be answered by the cache and a large amount of traffic gets offloaded from directly hitting application servers. In the event of an underlying application failure, a well-implemented cache can also help avoid downtime by at least serving stale data, rather than serving nothing at all.

Types of API caching strategies There are several well-known API caching strategies, including cache-aside, read-through, write-through, write-back and write-around. Cache-aside The most common caching strategy, cache-aside, uses the application itself to manage the cache. If there is a cache miss, the application retrieves the value from the database and inserts it into the cache. On writes of new data, the application stores the data in the database and simply invalidates any cache entry for that data. This strategy is also known as lazy loading because nothing saves to the cache until it's requested from the application. Lazy loading ensures that the cache contains the most requested data. Read-through In a read-through cache setup, the cache sits between the application and the database. When data is requested from the application, the application makes a request to the cache. If there is no entry for the data, the cache fetches the value from the database and returns it to the application, saving it in the cache along the way. Write-through The write-through strategy is similar to read-through. When data is written to the application, the cache handles writing the data to the database, caching the value that is written to the database. Write-back In the write-back strategy, the application writes data to the cache and then the cache asynchronously writes to the database. The idea behind this caching strategy is to prioritize write performance by caching writes, since the cache is responsible for writing new data to the database. Data is read by the application through the cache, so data is guaranteed to be up to date even if the cache hasn't yet updated the database. Write-around Write-around caching refers to the application writing directly to the database rather than through the cache. The idea behind the write-around strategy is that data written to a cache on writes might simply go unused. Depending on the context of the data and the way the application works, writing to the cache only on reading data might be much more efficient.