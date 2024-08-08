Endor Labs ships Java 'Magic Patches' with SCA tools

Updates shipped by Endor Labs to its SCA tools this week assess the risks of remediating software supply chain security vulnerabilities and offer a less painful alternative with backported patches for Java packages.

The Endor Labs Open Source product, which performs source code analysis (SCA), models open source software dependencies and generates software bill of materials (SBOM), now includes upgrade impact analysis. This feature presents a list of open source package security vulnerabilities Endor finds in production application environments, with severity ratings and information about whether upgrading to patched versions will introduce breaking changes.

When the risk of such breaking changes is too great to proceed, Endor will now provide what it calls "Magic Patches," versions of vulnerability fixes released upstream backported to work with previous releases of a package.

"We're starting with Java, because we did a survey on where the biggest problems are for customers, where they're having the most difficulty upgrading," said Jenn Gile, director of product marketing at Endor Labs. "We found it's actually a fairly small number of Java packages that cause a lot of issues, so we're focused there first."

However, Endor plans to add backported packages for software libraries in other languages "on a case-by-case basis" depending on what customers need, Gile said.

Informatica taps Endor to soothe Java upgrade pain Data management vendor Informatica is among the Endor Labs customers experiencing Java upgrade pain. The company began using Endor Labs SCA tools about a year ago, starting with reachability analysis to get a better sense of the company's software inventory and its open source dependencies, according to Pathik Patel, head of cloud security at the company. "That's their secret sauce which they solved from ground up -- it's not a bolt-on like others," Patel said. "We looked at two other tools. Even though they claim [otherwise], their rate of false positives was very high, so we were not able to trust them." Patel did not name the other two vendors he evaluated, but Endor Labs claims its program analysis techniques based on static call graphs makes its reachability analysis more detailed and effective than competitors in determining the impact of vulnerabilities in specific application environments. Patel said he expects Endor's upgrade impact analysis feature will help development teams get through a major upgrade from Java 8 to Java 22, by assessing which aspects of the upgrade the team should do first and which will be difficult based on how the company's applications are using Java software packages, including transitive dependencies. "If you look at very popular Java libraries, they provide a lot of functionality, but developers are typically just using one of them," Patel said. "When these kinds of things are there in the codebase, developers are hesitant to upgrade because they don't know the impact for the rest of the folks [at the company] who are using the same library." Endor Labs SCA tools helped Informatica determine what its thorniest upgrades will be and get a more precise estimate of how long they will take. Initially, internal estimates of the time required to do the upgrade was two years of work-hours -- now, developers can estimate the specific number of three-month release cycles required. "[The] Spring [framework] is the biggest culprit for us, which is impacting something like 60% of our libraries," Patel said. "So that's what we should tackle first." Informatica hasn't used Endor's Magic Patches yet, but they could be useful when the time required to upgrade package versions runs afoul of FedRAMP requirements that mandate fixes within fixed time periods of 30, 60 or 90 days, he said.