Software supply chain security tools take on toil for users

A fresh crop of software supply chain security tools has focused on eliminating vulnerabilities at their source rather than on detection and patching after they're deployed, as enterprises seek a more pragmatic alternative to remediation.

Hardened container images, for example, strip out common components that applications might not need, which are typically shipped with standard open source packages and can carry vulnerabilities.

Docker Inc. introduced its own Hardened Images this month, a set of curated application containers from partners including Microsoft, NGINX, Sonatype, GitLab, Wiz, Grype, Neo4j, JFrog, Sysdig and Cloudsmith. Multiple updates over the last three months from Chainguard, which established the market for hardened images, expanded on the concept to cover further aspects of enterprise infrastructure with hardened VMs. Chainguard also introduced hardened language libraries, applications and individual container image layers that are faster and easier to deploy.

Katie Norton Katie Norton

Cloudsmith, a Docker and Chainguard partner, is focused on an adjacent area in software supply chain security. It serves as a secure artifact repository that competes with vendors such as JFrog and Sonatype. But it also beefed up its container security tools in April with features that can prevent vulnerable containers from running in production, including pre-deployment scans and image signing.

"Rather than relying solely on the detection and remediation of vulnerabilities, enterprises are increasingly investing in preventive strategies," Katie Norton, an analyst at IDC, stated in a May report on hardened images.

Hardening images easier said than done Hardening container images and open source libraries, with their many interconnected dependencies, is a complex undertaking, especially consistently over the course of frequent upstream changes. Hence, vendors including Chainguard, Docker, Cloudsmith, Wiz, Lineaje and others are shouldering the burden, providing hardened images, libraries and artifact repositories as a service rather than tools for end users to harden images themselves. The SBOM part would be really nice down the road, but for now, it's mostly a question of living up to our compliance certifications, and, of course, being secure. Carsten Skov Senior DevOps engineer, MAN Energy Other advanced practices in software supply chain security, from analyzing software bills of materials (SBOMs) to provenance attestation and digital signing, remain aspirational for many enterprises. But eliminating the toil associated with repeatedly hardening and remediating vulnerabilities in common open source components offers clear, quick ROI at companies such as MAN Energy Solutions SE, a German manufacturer of large diesel engines. MAN Energy uses Chainguard containers and plans to consider adding its Python libraries, introduced this month in early access. "Our main focus here is to try and make it as easy for developers to follow best practices as we can," said Carsten Skov, senior DevOps engineer at MAN Energy. "All the software we do is internal -- we don't ship it off, we have SaaS. So the SBOM part would be really nice down the road, but for now, it's mostly a question of living up to our compliance certifications, and, of course, being secure." MAN Energy's regulatory compliance dictates a tight schedule for remediating critical and high-severity CVEs within three days and seven days, respectively. About 18 months ago, Skov began looking for a way to bypass the continual vulnerability remediation work developers were doing, which is when he found Chainguard images. So far, he estimates the company has saved at least one or two developers' worth of work each month by eliminating this labor. Skov said hardened Python libraries could help keep up to date with changes to upstream components used in data science applications, which tend to be updated more frequently than their base container images. "We have hundreds of analytics services, each service is a container, and if there is a general vulnerability in the desktop Python image, we have to rebuild the whole thing and change all the analytics services," Skov said. "While we can do a lot of it with automation, it's still a huge effort."