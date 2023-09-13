Meet MLSecOps: industry calls for new measures to secure AI

National cybersecurity and open source community leaders meeting in Washington this week as well as a product release from a DevSecOps vendor each highlighted a trend emerging at the nexus of two hot topics in tech: AI and open source security.

The industry's AI craze has reached an all-time high this year with the rise of large language models (LLMs) and generative AI. But other forms such as machine learning have also become more entrenched in IT shops recently. In the open source world, community-driven AI models have emerged, including the Linux Foundation's Falcon LLM. Developers can use community hubs such as Hugging Face to download open source AI models and associated packages that run them. It's here that AI can become a cybersecurity problem, according to the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF).

As the OpenSSF kicked off its Secure Open Source Software (SOSS) Summit in Washington, D.C. this week, secure AI -- and the use of AI to improve cybersecurity -- were among the major topics discussed with officials from the National Security Council, Office of the National Cyber Director, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, according to an OpenSSF press release.

"Participants [in] the SOSS Summit … discussed the need for a comprehensive secure software workbench for OSS developers and kickstarted the exploration of the nexus between OSS, security, and AI," the release stated. It included a list of objectives in this area:

Supply chain security of OSS packages (e.g., PyTorch) used in AI. Security of open sourced AI packages (e.g., Falcon). AI in the augmentation (e.g., DARPA AIxCC) of security for OSS. Applied security of open source inputs/outputs in AI.

JFrog, one SOSS Summit vendor participant, issued a product update this week that addresses the first item on OpenSSF's list of secure AI concerns: static application security testing and applied security policies for AI models as well as the open source packages that accompany them.

Yoav Landman Yoav Landman

"When you think about machine learning development, there is the model itself … but it's never standalone," said Yoav Landman, co-founder and CTO of JFrog, in an interview this week. "It's a collection of binaries, a collection of artifacts that you want to manage in a single place … and we are giving [customers] a single source of truth for managing all this data."

The new ML Model Management feature for JFrog's Software Supply Chain Platform can identify malicious machine learning models along with malicious software packages that may be bundled alongside them. Other DevSecOps vendors such as GitLab and startup Iterative.ai have also brought ML model management, or ModelOps, into the enterprise governance fold with centralized tools to manage organizations' ML models. But JFrog's focus on securing AI/ML models -- sometimes referred to as MLSecOps -- is unique among DevOps vendors so far, said Katie Norton, an analyst at IDC.

"Although I believe they will not be far behind, I haven't heard anything like this yet from any of the other main DevOps players," she said. "What JFrog is announcing and [its] long term vision will certainly bring to the table one solution to the 'need for a comprehensive secure software workbench'" called for by OpenSSF.