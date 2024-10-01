What are ModelOps (model operations) analytics models?

ModelOps (model operations) is a holistic approach to building analytics models that can quickly progress from the lab to production. An important focus of ModelOps is to automate the deployment, monitoring, governance and continuous improvement of data analytics models running 24/7 within the enterprise.

ModelOps is a DevOps variation. While DevOps focuses on application development, ModelOps is designed for data analytics.

ModelOps mirrors DevOps practices for ensuring regulatory compliance, security and manageability. It's crucial for predictive analytics at scale and enables the continuous delivery as well as smooth and efficient development and deployment of models.

Predictive modeling software relies on logistic regression, time series analysis and decision trees.

With rapid machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, analytical assets and models are multiplying at a fast pace. Although many organizations acknowledge the growing importance of a data-driven culture in their continuing digital transformation, applying changes based on the interpretation of data sets is challenging.

Organizations often struggle with the final stages of "implementing, operationalizing and putting analytics to work," said Dan Vesset, group vice president of analytics and information management at IDC. As model development becomes more prevalent for solving business problems, deployment and model governance are often the last hurdle.

How does ModelOps work? According to research firm Gartner, ModelOps primarily focuses on the governance and lifecycle management of all analytics, AI and decision models. These include analytical and ML-based models, knowledge graphs, rules, optimization, linguistics and agents. In a real-world application, the ModelOps team helps foster communication between data scientists or data science teams, data engineers, application owners and infrastructure owners. They also monitor model deployment and coordinate proper handoffs and execution so that models can advance to the so-called last mile. Workflow automation, version management, promotions, compute resource management, monitoring, scaling and tuning are among ModelOps responsibilities. Monitoring the effectiveness and performance of a ModelOps program and algorithms is crucial. ModelOps involves development, testing, deployment and monitoring -- all of which can be effective only if model management is ensuring the scale and accuracy an organization needs. As the models degrade, they need to be adjusted and redeployed. Performance parameters include the following: Set up and track accuracy goals for models through development, validation and deployment.

Identify business metrics affected by the model in operation. Determine if the model is having the intended effects.

Track metrics such as data size and frequency of update, locations, categories and types. These metrics can help determine if model performance problems are a result of changes in the data and its sources.

Monitor how much computing resources or memory models consume. Iterating models ensures they keep providing useful, consistent and suitable results.

Elements of a ModelOps approach ModelOps stimulates dynamic collaboration and improves productivity for analytics and IT operations teams. It does this no matter which programming language is used, which data is accessed or where the model is deployed. To bring analytics from the lab into use, a ModelOps framework does the following: Accesses data from a trusted source.

Maintains privacy and security standards.

Keeps a development environment and deployment scenario in mind when creating models to limit the amount of extra work needed.

Retains data lineage and track-back information for governance and audit compliance.

Accomplishes ModelOps rapidly while ensuring close collaboration between data scientists and IT.

Focuses on monitoring when deploying models, retraining them as they degrade. There are several business use cases for ModelOps, including software engineering, retail, finance and healthcare. Screen capture of a model operations platform for scaling and governing AI initiatives from the company ModelOp.

Benefits of ModelOps ModelOps can help companies that face increasing challenges in scaling their analytics to move AI and ML models from the data science lab into IT production. ModelOps provides regular updates and deployments as these models are managed, scaled, monitored and retrained to push them into production. This translates into business value to the organization. Other benefits of ModelOps include the following: Predictive capabilities that provide significant time and money savings.

Improved decision-making and accelerated model deployment.

Deviation correction from a defined baseline and provision of real-time analytics.

Identification of patterns and insights that tie business key performance indicators to model outcomes.

Cloud integrations to help make AI models more economical.

Challenges of ModelOps ModelOps teams face several challenges with its implementation and execution. The most common are the following: Data versioning. A lack of constant data versioning can affect model performance, as data continually evolves.

A lack of constant data versioning can affect model performance, as data continually evolves. Data discrepancy. Data used by ModelOps must come from multiple sources, which can lead to discrepancies between data formats and values.

Data used by ModelOps must come from multiple sources, which can lead to discrepancies between data formats and values. High costs. Significant costs are involved with the deployment and use of ModelOps, including the investment of time and the hiring of ML data scientist talent, which is in high demand and expensive.

Significant costs are involved with the deployment and use of ModelOps, including the investment of time and the hiring of ML data scientist talent, which is in high demand and expensive. Security. ModelOps often involves highly sensitive data that if stored in insecure or outdated libraries can be accessed and breached.

ModelOps use cases ModelOps has several use cases across multiple industries. Some of the most important include the following: The healthcare sector uses ModelOps for disease diagnosis and treatment prediction.

The financial industry uses ModelOps to monitor and optimize models for fraud detection and risk assessment.

The retail sector uses ModelOps for demand forecasting and personalized recommendations.

The transportation industry uses ModelOps to optimize logistics operations, improve route planning and enhance fleet management.