Boomi launches agentic AI development tools, support for MCP

Boomi on Wednesday launched Agentstudio, a set of features that enable customers to develop and manage AI agents.

In addition, Boomi added new AI-powered agents of its own aimed at making developers and engineers more productive, unveiled support for Model Context Protocol (MCP) to standardize agentic AI development, and launched Boomi Data Integration.

The new features were introduced during Boomi World, the vendor's user conference in Dallas this week.

Collectively, the capabilities not only advance Boomi's longstanding application and data integration capabilities but also further the vendor's expansion into AI development, according to Kevin Petrie, an analyst at BARC U.S. As a result, they are significant for Boomi customers.

"This is a pretty robust set of announcements," Petrie said. "Boomi continues to roll out agents that enhance its core business. In addition, it's helping business-oriented users build and orchestrate their own agents. So, Boomi has firmly established itself in the first wave of agentic AI, which focuses on incremental improvements that streamline existing business processes."

Michael Ni, an analyst at Constellation Research, likewise noted that the new capabilities demonstrate Boomi's expansion beyond integration into AI development.

"This release reframes Boomi as an AI orchestration platform, not just an integration vendor," he said. "It's a positioning focused on enterprises grappling with fragmented data-to-decision pipelines [and it enables] the connectivity and data integration essential for AI-driven transformation."

Based in Conshohocken, Pa., Boomi was historically an integration platform as a service vendor whose competitors include Informatica, Salesforce's MuleSoft and Qlik's Talend. Now, like many data management vendors, Boomi is expanding into AI development.

Expansion into AI Many enterprises have boosted their investments in AI development since OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November 2022, which represented a significant improvement in generative AI (GenAI) technology. In response, with data providing the intelligence for AI tools, many data management vendors have developed capabilities that simplify connecting proprietary data with GenAI models. At first, those development environments enabled customers to build bots that let users ask questions in natural language and receive responses. Recently, numerous vendors, including Alation and SAS, have unveiled environments for developing AI agents that can act autonomously to surface insights and automate tasks. Boomi first unveiled AI Studio in March. Now renamed Agentstudio and generally available, the environment enables users to develop, govern and manage agents within Boomi's secure environment. Growing customer demand led to its development, according to Ed Macosky, Boomi's chief product and technology officer. To date, Boomi users have already built more than 30,000 agents, according to the vendor. "As organizations accelerate AI adoption, the complexity of developing, auditing and managing AI agents will continue to grow, creating governance, security and integration challenges across industries," Macosky said. "Our priority is providing our customers with a platform that simplifies AI agent deployment and management." In conjunction with launching Agentstudio, Boomi is adding support for MCP, an open standard created by generative AI vendor Anthropic that lets agents connect with resources to autonomously plan and execute tasks while maintaining proper context. A new MCP gateway will enable agents to aggregate and discover relevant information while providing proper governance and security. Together, Agentstudio and MCP support are perhaps the most significant of Boomi's new capabilities, according to Ni. "They reshape Boomi's platform role in enterprise automation, shifting from connecting systems to laying the foundation for automating decisions at scale," he said. Petrie likewise highlighted the importance of MCP support, noting that it can assist frameworks such as retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) that discover relevant data and feed it to AI pipelines. "MCP support is a must-have element of this release because it removes friction from real-time data transfer between agentic models and SaaS applications," he said. "MCP is a strong complement to RAG, which enriches user prompts with curated content that is deeper but often less current." Beyond Agentstudio and MCP support, Boomi launched four new agents and added Boomi Data Integration. The new agents include the following: Integration Advisor Agent to review integration processes and provide feedback.

API Design Agent to design and edit APIs.

API Documentation Agent to autonomously generate documentation from API definitions.

Data Connector Agent to design data integration connectors. Boomi Data Integration, meanwhile, represents the integration of capabilities inherited when Boomi acquired Rivery in December 2024. Boomi previously provided data integration capabilities. However, its data integration focused more on data applications with data catalogs rather than on integrating individual data points. The launch of Boomi Data Integration adds data ingestion from SaaS applications, changes data capture and includes improved data observability capabilities. "Amidst the hubbub about agents, we shouldn't lose sight of the Rivery integration," Petrie said. "Rivery really deepens Boomi's [data operations] capabilities, [which] are a nice complement to Boomi's application and API integration capabilities. Together, the data, application and API elements help companies build and deploy agents that streamline business processes."