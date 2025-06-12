Datadog AI agent observability, security seek to boost trust

NEW YORK -- As the breakneck pace of enterprise generative AI adoption continues, advancing agentic workflows comes with a host of new requirements for reliability and security.

Like its IT automation and observability competitors, Datadog has teed up a broad set of fresh AI agents, AI agent observability and AI agent security tools to address these challenges. Attendees at its DASH 2025 conference were intrigued by new releases such as site reliability engineer (SRE), developer and security analyst agents and an AI experimentation tool, but some trepidation lingers about AI trust and how Datadog will price the new features, many of which remain in preview.

MyFitnessPal, makers of a health and fitness tracking app, switched from Cisco's Splunk to Datadog's security information and event management (SIEM) tool over the last year because Datadog was easier for a small security operations team of three to manage, according to a breakout session presentation by Allen Cox, senior director of security and IT at the company based in Austin, Texas.

Datadog's new Bits AI security analyst agent, released in preview this week, could save that team even more time on SecOps tasks, but Cox said during a Q&A at the end of the session that AI agents still generally present trust and organizational issues.

"If you had asked us a year ago [if we would use an AI agent], we would have said absolutely not," he said. "The way things are advancing, we're building some confidence in a [tool] like that [but] there's some fear and doubt around whether this could create a forensics tool situation where you're biased toward, 'Oh, my forensics tool didn't tell me this, therefore it doesn't exist,' and that may not necessarily be true."

It will also take time for organizations to adjust to new ways of working with AI agents, Cox said.

"AI may give us an opportunity to expand the total range of things that we're choosing to alert on, but we have to rethink detection and response in that context as well," he said.

AI agent updates prompt pricing questions The Bits AI SRE agent Datadog shipped this week had been promising in preview for one customer, Bert Stewart, head of the global command center for Thomson Reuters, a financial and legal software maker based in Toronto. Bits AI emerged a year ago as a copilot that could assist with investigations into IT incidents. In this version, it has evolved to analyze more types of data, including dashboards and deployment changes; perform multi-step reasoning and complex tasks that span multiple services as it conducts investigations; and learn from past investigations which steps were useful and which weren't to improve results. "We've been playing around with it in a couple of our accounts, and it's been really fast -- it's cutting the time to find an issue to [a fraction of what it was]," Stewart said during an interview with Informa TechTarget following a breakout session he presented this week. However, pricing for the agent has yet to be finalized. It's initially available as a free trial, and Stewart said how it's eventually priced will remain a crucial factor in whether this and other Datadog AI observability tools make it into production. "It's very interesting stuff, but when things roll out from Datadog, you don't know how much it's going to cost," he said. Similarly, Stewart said he's excited to try a new feature launched in a limited preview for Datadog's large language model (LLM) Observability product this week, Experiments, which performs comparative tests of various AI models to determine their suitability for a given task. "I think that's a really cool feature, because doing it yourself, you have to build a lot of infrastructure," Stewart said during his session presentation. But generally, the decision to use a vendor-provided feature comes down to an "age-old dilemma in IT: Do we build it or do we buy it?" Stewart said during a Q&A at the end of his session. "Can we build it better, cheaper and are we willing to support it, or do we want to buy something that works really well and deal with the trade-offs?"