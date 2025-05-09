Datadog acquisition gives it feature flagging for AI

Cloud IT monitoring vendor Datadog's purchase of feature flagging and data experimentation startup Eppo further expands the vendor's platform's range of capabilities following its recent acquisition of AI observability vendor Metaplane.

Feature flagging is a technique that enables enterprises to deliver software to users safely and quickly. With the method, companies can gradually fix bugs or problems in code without redeploying new features. For emerging AI applications, the technology can help enterprises roll out AI features more controllably.

Eppo was founded in 2021 by former Airbnb data scientist Chetan Sharma. The company announced in August that it had raised about $28 million, bringing its valuation to more than $130 million.

Meanwhile, Datadog, founded in 2010, is based in New York. It raised more than $794 million over its last few funding rounds. The vendor's acquisition of Metaplane last month gave it a platform to help organizations build reliable data and AI systems for DevOps and DataOps.

With the acquisition of Eppo, revealed Monday, Datadog said it will integrate Eppo's capabilities into Datadog Product Analytics, Real User Monitoring and Session Replay so teams can test changes, analyze user behavior and measure the business effect of code releases.