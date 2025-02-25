New Relic takes partnership tack for agentic AI

A bevy of updates from observability vendor New Relic match competitors in theme, but users say its approach to agentic AI and its pricing model set it apart.

New Relic made more than 15 updates to its Intelligent Observability Platform this week, including revamped AIOps features for incident management and predictive analytics; a refreshed tool set for business intelligence and service topology mapping; new data pipeline settings; FinOps support; and an expanded list of agentic AI partners.

Many of the features New Relic unveiled this week echo recent announcements from competitors Dynatrace and Datadog, which have emphasized support for new forms of AI-driven automation, including expansion into business observability. Agentic AI, in which multiple generative AI-driven software agents independently execute complex workflows, is a major buzzword for the entire IT industry in 2025.

But agentic AI is also where New Relic's approach differs most sharply from its rivals, according to New Relic's CEO. While Dynatrace and Datadog have integrated a broad set of functions into what began as application and IT monitoring software, including DevOps and security automation, New Relic will develop AI agents that primarily support such workflows in other tools.

"I asked a lot of our customers, 'Would you trust me with doing a software rollback?' And unanimously, they said, 'No, we don't trust you to do a software rollback,'" said Ashan Willy, who took over as CEO of the newly private New Relic in late 2023. "I said, 'Would you trust me to stop a breach when you're being attacked?' Unanimously, they said, 'We trust you for a lot of things, but not that.'"

Instead, beginning with GitHub Copilot, Willy said, "We are going to be a system of intelligence for these other areas."

New Relic's AI agents will field queries from developers working in GitHub Copilot about an application's health and performance, and return answers through the Copilot interface.

"That's the big difference with agents and just pure integration," Willy said. "We can receive that custom request, and then query whatever we need to in our platform and say, 'Here's where it's going well. Here's where it's not going well.'"

New Relic features such as application debugging acquired with CodeStream will help inform debugging efforts for developers working in GitHub and similar tools such as GitLab and Atlassian's Bitbucket.

The vendor launched the agentic AI integration with GitHub last year and expects to make it generally available this spring. New Relic also previewed similar integrations this week with Amazon Q Business, Google Gemini and ServiceNow.

New Relic, Dynatrace, Datadog set strategic courses Most observability vendors, including New Relic, Dynatrace and Datadog, now support agentic AI and integrate with third-party tools. But their sales strategies and pricing models are notably different, said Stephen Elliot, an analyst at IDC. For example, "On the security front, Dynatrace is not selling to the security operations center or security analysts, but providing data to their core buyers to [share] observability data with security teams," Elliot said. "In contrast, Datadog is going after security budgets and selling to security teams." The vendors' roadmaps have unfolded differently as they have created unified back ends for data collection and storage of various types of observability data, including logs. Datadog was the first to integrate application logs in 2018, while New Relic added application logs in 2019. After multiple attempts to integrate logs, Dynatrace introduced a new Grail data lakehouse back end in 2022, and made automated correlations between log and trace data in Grail generally available in 2024. Pricing strategies for these vendors have also diverged over the last four years. New Relic moved to a unified back end for data and a pricing model that charges according to the amount of data ingested and the number of users with access to the platform, rather than the number of hosts on which its agent runs. With how they do licensing now, we're just going to be able to start using it, and figure out what makes sense and what doesn't. Steve EvansSenior vice president of engineering, Chegg Dynatrace added a cheaper pricing tier and data pipeline with fine-grained control over data ingest from various sources in 2024, but continues to charge per host for some services. Datadog also charges per host for each of its observability services, such as application performance monitoring. New Relic's platform overhaul and pricing shift played a role in making it a private equity target, but one user said he expects its pricing approach to help going forward, especially as it rolls out agentic AI support. "Normally, I would see stuff like this, and the first thing I'd be thinking about is, 'What's it going to cost me? What's the new license?'" said Steve Evans, senior vice president of engineering at Chegg, an education software maker in Santa Clara, Calif. "With how they do licensing now, we're just going to be able to start using it, and figure out what makes sense and what doesn't."