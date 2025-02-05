Dynatrace drops dev observability gauntlet for Datadog

LAS VEGAS -- Dynatrace launched a new observability package for developers this week and plans to roll out live debugging of code in production to compete with a tool in preview from rival Datadog.

The new Observability for Developers package from Dynatrace includes dashboards and other common tools, such as snapshots, exceptions and profiling, as well as integrations with the Backstage developer self-service portal and IDEs. A forthcoming version of the product will include Dynatrace's latest distributed tracing based on its Grail back end, which automatically correlates traces with log data. Finally, within 90 days, Dynatrace will ship a Live Debugger as part of the developer package, based on its acquisition of startup Rookout in 2023.

Live Debugger was introduced at this week's Perform user conference to applause from the audience during a keynote presentation by Bernd Greifeneder, founder and CTO of Dynatrace.

"[It] sets non[disruptive] break points [into production] so that the developers can step through the code line by line to review what's actually going on," Greifeneder said. "Without having to bounce any server, without having to interrupt any production process that's going on."

One industry analyst thought of competition with Datadog when he saw the news about Dynatrace Live Debugger and Observability for Developers. Datadog introduced a Live Debugger in preview in June 2024 that will also use AI to generate tests within developer IDEs.

"Developer self-service isn't a technological marvel, but that allows [Dynatrace] to stand its ground and compete against Datadog," said Andy Thurai, an analyst at Constellation Research. "And they claim the troubleshooting time can be cut down by 40% with no additional code. Nothing else needs to be done."

Datadog has established strong appeal among developers, Thurai added.

"They've closed a lot of gaps [over the years], they're very developer-friendly, and their sales team has been very aggressive," he said. "[Competitors] are losing accounts to them."

Assuming the new Live Debugger works the way it's said to work, this is a massive help to the developer of applications, such as GenAI, that are distributed, on-premises, at the edge, and built on different platforms and clouds. Rob StrechayAnalyst, TheCube Research

Also on the roadmap for Observability for Developers is a new Error Inspector app that troubleshoots front-end web applications, according to Greifeneder's presentation, which didn't go into detail about how that app will differ from Dynatrace's existing error detection features.

Thurai and another analyst in attendance at Perform, Rob Strechay of TheCube Research, noted that Dynatrace didn't do live demos of Live Debugger or other newly announced products from the keynote stage. They sounded a note of caution that the live debugging products will need to prove themselves in real-world environments.

Still, "assuming the new Live Debugger works the way it's said to work, this is a massive help to the developer of applications, such as GenAI, that are distributed, on-premises, at the edge, and built on different platforms and clouds," Strechay said.