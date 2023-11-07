Behind the scenes, Spotify Backstage a work in progress

CHICAGO -- Spotify's Backstage developer portal framework has quadrupled its user base in 2023, but usage is only the first step.

The project's goal is to "restore order" to users' infrastructure by providing a centralized self-service software catalog for developers that covers all aspects of enterprise software development and deployment, according to its website. Donated to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) in 2020, the project's core features have reached maturity at a time when many enterprises want to add developer self-service portals to internal development platforms according to the platform engineering trend.

Thus, Spotify Backstage has amassed more than 2,300 users and more than 2,000 contributors from vendors including VMware, Red Hat, Cisco, Harness and customers such as online retailer Zalando and American Airlines. VMware, Red Hat and Harness have integrated Backstage into developer platform products.

But most of that growing user base has yet to achieve widespread developer adoption for Backstage within their companies. Spotify officials have estimated publicly that the average Backstage adoption rate is 10%. To break out of those small pockets of usage within enterprises, the project must become easier for platform engineers to set up and update, according to Spotify project managers at this week's BackstageCon event.

"Inevitably we need to address some of the scaling challenges that come with growth," said Helen Greul, head of engineering for Backstage at Spotify, during opening remarks at the conference. "The main theme of this year is simply ease of use. We want to lower the threshold for people to get started with Backstage, we want to make it easier to contribute, [and] we want to make it easier to maintain."

Spotify unveils Backstage Marketplace, roadmap plans Among the recent updates to Spotify Backstage is a Quickstart utility in private beta that reduces some 70 setup steps to between three and five. This week, Spotify also launched a marketplace for Backstage, which houses a set of vetted plugins from six vendor partners, including Red Hat and VMware. Plugins are among the main components of Backstage and are used to integrate third-party products and services into users' software catalogs. Spotify rolled out a subscription bundle of plugins last December that covers common usage patterns for Backstage, including compliance, access control, employee education and satisfaction, and usage metrics. But until now, it was difficult for users to evaluate more than 150 third-party plugins and determine if they were secure and well-maintained. The marketplace is Spotify's answer to that adoption challenge. The new marketplace is a good place to get started, but other roadmap items will be crucial once organizations get past the initial phase of adoption, according to a panel of experienced Backstage users at BackstageCon. "I really like that we now have a marketplace because that just makes adoption easier," said Kasper Nissen, lead platform architect at Lunar, a digital financial services company based in Denmark, during a Q&A portion of a BackstageCon panel session. "But [eventually] you don't just pull things down from whatever open source shelf is out there -- because you probably need to tailor them to your organization, to your developers and your unique workflows." That's where other fundamental improvements come in to Backstage frontend and backend packages that Spotify has planned for early 2024. Frontend packages run an organization's custom-developed apps and underpin the self-service catalog interface for developers. Backend packages are used by platform engineers to run Backstage itself. Both also contain plugins and extensions that wire plugins together to form an application. Until recently, Backstage's frontend packages had a more mature set of services developer productivity teams could use to create applications in a catalog; similar backend services are now on the way, according to the Spotify roadmap. These backend services will make it simpler for platform engineers to support utilities such as logging and database access, so that each doesn't require re-implementation from scratch. "As our Backstage instance has been scaling out and we're starting to get internal contributors to help scale it out, we're pretty excited for the new backend system and the new composability features to really help us [improve] that ability to contribute easily," said panelist Alec Jacobs, staff software engineer at Twilio. Frontend packages are due for their own facelift under a proposal called declarative integration, which Spotify presenters said is due for an early release by the end of the year. Declarative integration is meant to remove the need to write TypeScript code to integrate plugins, and to make the code required for that integration less verbose.

Red Hat shores up Backstage security, adds dynamic plugins Spotify Backstage partner Red Hat also released updates this week meant to address the adoption challenges blocking the project from more widespread use, most notably security, according to a presentation here by Balaji Sivasubramanian, head of product management for developer tools at Red Hat. "The Backstage permission framework requires creating and maintaining an RBAC [role-based access control] plugin and all its significant reporting and ongoing maintenance work," Sivasubramanian said. "That's not a very scalable process for enterprises." This week, Red Hat launched its own free and open source RBAC plugin, which is configurable via a configuration file or Red Hat's Backstage UI and is itself manageable according to enterprise policy controls. Red Hat also contributed a dynamic backend plugins utility to Backstage version 1.18, released in September, which allows Backstage users to add or update plugins without having to modify source code, rebuild and restart the system. Spotify's declarative integration project will help pave the way for built-in dynamic frontend plugin support, presenters said. Spotify also has a CNCF security audit for Backstage on its roadmap.