DevOps pros eye Datadog developer portal for ITSM

NEW YORK -- Datadog took a significant step into fresh IT automation territory this week by shipping an internal developer portal within its growing set of ITSM tools.

At least for now, the new Datadog internal developer portal remains distinct from internal developer platforms. Both abbreviated IDP, an internal developer portal focuses on centralized service discovery for developers, while internal developer platforms offer more extensive, often customized, "golden paths" developers use to ship software to production.

Presenters at Datadog DASH 2025 this week emphasized that Datadog's developer portal can work alongside existing tools, including the Cloud Native Computing Foundation's Backstage. In its initial release, the Datadog developer portal is focused on offering developers self-service access to troubleshooting, updating and creating IT infrastructure and services within the Datadog Service Management IT service management (ITSM) suite, which also includes the Datadog On-Call incident management product introduced last year. With its first release, Datadog's internal developer portal includes a software catalog, self-service actions for developers built on pre-defined templates and scorecards that measure whether IT services conform to enterprise policies.

While the new developer portal doesn't yet include golden paths for software deployment, it can already invoke processes in Datadog's Workflow Automation orchestration tool and third-party CI/CD tools to set up or block software deployments, according to Michael Whetten, vice president of product management, during a pre-conference interview with Informa TechTarget.

"Right now, it's more [focused on] visibility and governance," Whetten said. "We'll probably get deeper into declaring and shipping new services pretty soon."

Datadog's internal developer portal is unlikely to unseat broader workflow automation, ITSM and developer platforms by vendors such as Atlassian and ServiceNow at large organizations, Whetten said, but DevOps and incident response teams within enterprises might use the portal to collaborate. Companies still making the transition to cloud-native infrastructure that are otherwise coordinating efforts using spreadsheets and manual processes will also find it appealing, he said.

At the same time, Whetten touted its internal developer portal as a more user-friendly and potentially more accurate alternative to configuration management databases (CMDBs) that are traditionally the purview of larger ITSM vendors.

"This is built off of observed state and not declared state," he said. "A lot of the traditional CMDBs were hard to keep up to date even for customers who are using things like Backstage -- the complaint is that it's high maintenance, and a lot of that goes away since we're actually looking at what is deployed, and then we can attach it back to other systems of record."

Datadog developer portal displaces Backstage at Nexthink For one observability-focused customer of Datadog, early access to the developer portal over the last six months prompted a move away from a Backstage pilot project. "We decided to switch because it was using the exact same files, the exact same formats, with no change to what we did before with Datadog," said Pascal Gandilhon, head of observability for Nexthink, Inc., makers of digital employee experience management software in Lausanne, Switzerland, in an interview with Informa TechTarget this week. "We can have everything on the same portal in the same place, not a different tool, again -- in the DevOps world, tool proliferation is a huge problem." Nexthink first signed a purchase agreement with Datadog in late 2023, moving away from another observability vendor that Gandilhon declined to name. He said Nexthink made the switch primarily because Datadog supported custom metrics, which were a lower-cost alternative to the existing vendor's metrics built on pre-indexed logs, and because developers at the company had experience with Datadog. Improving continuous delivery practices for newer cloud-native microservices apps is among the next items on Nexthink's docket, where the developer portal could also play a role, Gandilhon said. The company also uses GitHub Actions and Microsoft Azure, but Datadog "would be the natural choice" for managing those workflows at Nexthink, he said. "We are already using the advanced features of observability in Datadog APM [application performance management], so we have everything related to latency, dependencies, traces already there," Gandilhon said. "Maybe a company using just the metrics and logs might consider another tool, but if you are already deeply involved with the APM and all the features around the APM, it's a no-brainer to use the Datadog portal."