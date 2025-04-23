Datadog sees data observability join DevOps, adds Metaplane

Digital transformation and AI have some enterprises consolidating data science and DevOps teams, Datadog officials said. The vendor plans to offer them data observability baked into its platform later this year, based on its acquisition of Metaplane.

The data observability startup, founded in Boston in 2019, uses machine learning to automatically alert for issues with data quality and delivery in big data warehouse systems such as Snowflake. The two companies share joint customers but declined to say how many. Metaplane competitors in data observability include Acceldata, Monte Carlo and Soda Data.

Metaplane's founder, Kevin Hu, and his engineering team will join Datadog and rewrite the company's software to run on Datadog's observability platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Michael Whetten Michael Whetten

Datadog chose to acquire Metaplane because it's both willing and able to rewrite its tools to run on Datadog, according to Michael Whetten, vice president of product at Datadog. For now, Metaplane will continue to support existing customers as Metaplane by Datadog, but Whetten said its IP will be ported to the Datadog platform within the year. After that, customers will need to move to Datadog to continue to use Metaplane data observability.

The deal came about because Datadog has already seen some customers bring DataOps and DevOps teams together and begin to ask for unified tools in the last year, Whetten said.

"We saw that data engineers and data teams were starting to consolidate budgets under the CTO and the application team," Whetten said in an interview with Informa TechTarget. "There was an indication that these things were moving out of just business intelligence, which is still critical, toward real-time operations at scale."

Kevin Hu Kevin Hu

Metaplane also had customers asking it to cover more of the IT infrastructure used for data processing, including data pipeline tools such as Kafka, according to Hu.

"Data comes from somewhere -- a system, or input by a human, and unfortunately, Metaplane and the current cohort of data observability customers just don't have that visibility," Hu said. "We're not connected to the Kafka stream. We're not connected to the upstream database or to upstream software systems. So when our customers naturally ask the 'What happened?' question, we just simply don't have an answer."

Ultimately, porting Metaplane into Datadog will add more value for users, he said.

"We don't know exactly how it's going to look or what form it's going to take, but now we have data to answer that question of exactly what happened," Hu said. "And if you're writing software or you're on a DevOps team, you can answer the reverse question of 'What will happen if I make this change?' so it's the full picture."