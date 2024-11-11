Metaplane app adds data observability for Snowflake users

Metaplane on Monday unveiled the public preview of a native application for Snowflake, an integration designed to enable joint users to monitor and secure their data within Snowflake's data cloud to ensure data quality.

Based in Boston, Metaplane is a data observability specialist whose platform enables customers to track their data throughout its lifecycle to make sure it is accurate and trustworthy when used to inform data and AI products such as reports, dashboards, models and applications.

To date, the 2019 startup has raised $22.2 million in venture capital funding through its Series A round plus an undisclosed amount directly from Snowflake Ventures, the investment subsidiary of data platform vendor Snowflake, in May.

The investment was made to provide Snowflake customers with data observability capabilities from Metaplane as they operationalize data to feed the tools used to make decisions and take actions, according to Snowflake.

Data quality, meanwhile, has perhaps never been more important. With enterprise interest in AI surging and the volume of data needed to train AI models and applications far greater than even teams of humans can oversee, organizations need automated tools such as data observability platforms to ensure accuracy.

Without accurate data, models and applications will deliver incorrect outputs that, if used to make decisions, can lead to significant problems. As a result, data observability tools such as Metaplane's native application for Snowflake are important resources for enterprises as they build analytics and AI tools, according to Stephen Catanzano, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group.

"Data observability is crucial because it ensures that data teams have full visibility into the health and performance of their data pipelines," he said. "This helps in identifying and resolving data issues proactively, ensuring the reliability, quality, and trustworthiness of data for business operations and AI/ML projects."

In addition to Metaplane, data observability specialists include Acceldata, Monte Carlo and Soda Data.

New capabilities Data observability is a growing need. In recent years, data volume has grown exponentially. Organizations ingest data from an increasing number of sources, and the amount of data those sources produce is on the rise. In addition, data is becoming more complex, with unstructured data such as text, images, videos and audio files estimated to account for more than 80% of all new data. The increases in volume and complexity, with nearly half of all organizations now managing at least 500 petabytes of data, make it impossible for data teams to manually observe data for quality. In response, data observability vendors emerged, providing platforms that automate monitoring data for quality by looking at its accuracy, freshness, schema and lineage, among other characteristics. Now, surging enterprise interest in developing AI tools, including generative AI, is compounding the need for data observability. Even when the data used to train AI models and applications is high-quality, AI tools are prone to hallucinations, which are incorrect, misleading and sometimes even offensive outputs. Add in poor data, and the probability of a model or application delivering an incorrect output increases. Models and applications are only as good as the underlying data used to train them. Given the convergence of rising interest in AI and the need for high-quality data to inform AI tools, the current state of data management presents an opportunity for data observability vendors, according to Catanzano. "Market conditions, including the surge in data volumes and the growing interest in AI, have made data observability more vital," he said. "The sheer complexity and scale of modern data ecosystems combined with the demand for trusted data for AI and ML mean that observability tools are essential for maintaining data quality and preventing costly errors or failures." Kevin Hu, Metaplane's co-founder and CEO, similarly said that enterprise interest in developing generative AI tools potentially provides growth opportunities for data observability vendors. However, he noted that only a small minority of technology-forward enterprises have actually put generative AI tools into production and presented data observability vendors with growth potential. "When they have a GenAI use case, that's amazing," Hu said. "Selfishly, it's great for us, and we're one of the boats on the rising tide. But for the majority of data teams, they are still building up the maturity curve." While current conditions present at least some growth opportunities for data observability vendors, their platforms serve a real need for enterprises. As a result, Metaplane's native application for Snowflake stands to benefit Snowflake customers seeking to either start developing AI tools or improve their existing development process, according to Catanzano. Unlike traditional integrations that serve as conduits between data systems and improve movement between them, Metaplane's native application for Snowflake eliminates any need to move data out of Snowflake and into Metaplane, which can be costly and risk data to exposure, to observe its quality. Instead, the application, which is available through the Snowflake Marketplace, enables joint customers to observe their data where it resides. During public preview, the application is free. Once made generally available, users will have to pay for the application. However, Metaplane has not yet determined a pricing structure, according to Hu. "The addition of a native app for Snowflake is significant as it integrates data observability directly into the Snowflake environment," Catanzano said. "This allows joint customers to leverage Snowflake's robust security and governance features seamlessly while ensuring data quality and performance. It provides a streamlined approach for data teams to monitor and secure their data." According to the vendor, benefits of using Metaplane's native application for Snowflake include the following: Automated observability from data ingestion through analysis powered by machine learning that frees data teams to focus on other initiatives rather than checking on data as it moves through pipelines.

Visibility into the health of data throughout its lifecycle, including receiving alerts when there are problems, to ensure that data is reliable for AI and machine learning initiatives as well core business operations.

Security and compliance given that Metaplane's tools observe data within the Snowflake environment rather than requiring data to be exported, which is particularly beneficial to enterprises in highly regulated industries that need to meet compliance standards. Currently, Metaplane does not plan to develop similar native applications for other data platforms such as Databricks, AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, according to Hu. With Snowflake an investor in Metaplane, the two share a close relationship as well as numerous joint customers. But beyond that, Snowflake's Snowpark Container Services, which allows users to run containerized applications within Snowflake's infrastructure, makes it conducive to a native application. "As far as I know, there's no equivalent in other platforms," Hu said. "There are a lot of [data governance features] Snowflake has been building out, and they continue to build out more and more. AWS was the original hyperscaler, and they support all the functionality [needed to run a native application], but not in such a containerized way." Regarding the impetus for developing a native application for Snowflake, Hu said the idea originated with Metaplane. But once customers were informed about the possibility, they were enthusiastic. In addition, the native application could serve to attract new customers, he continued.