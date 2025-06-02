Snowflake acquisition of Crunchy Data adds Postgres database

BREAKING -- With the acquisition of Crunchy Data on Monday, Snowflake is adding PostgreSQL database capabilities aimed at better enabling developers to build AI applications.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, comes less than three weeks after Snowflake rival Databricks acquired Neon to similarly add PostgreSQL database capabilities.

Crunchy Data is a database vendor based in Charleston, S.C. It enables customers to use the open source PostgreSQL format to securely and efficiently manage data that can be used to inform analytics and AI applications.

Snowflake, though providing a wide range of data management and AI development capabilities, was lacking in operational and transactional database capabilities, according to Sanjeev Mohan, founder and principal of analyst firm SanjMo.

Snowflake currently enables users to run operational and transactional workloads on one platform with Unistore, which is based on Hybrid Tables. However, the capabilities are limited compared with those provided by PostgreSQL databases, according to Mohan. Consequently, acquiring Crunchy Data is significant.

"This is a fantastic acquisition for Snowflake, as it needed to boost its operational and transactional database capabilities," Mohan said. "[The acquisition] addresses the limitations in its prior attempts with Unistore and Hybrid Tables, enabling Snowflake to now offer a true online transaction processing solution within its platform based on open standards."

Once the acquisition is complete, Snowflake plans to integrate Crunchy Data's capabilities and release them as Snowflake Postgres, which will be in preview when first introduced.

PostgreSQL is now the most popular database, according to the 2024 Developer Survey by Stack Overflow, outpacing the open source MySQL format and databases from Microsoft, MongoDB and Redis.

Flexibility and versatility, created by a vibrant community, are two of the main characteristics that make it so popular, according to Mohan. Beyond traditional relational database capabilities, PostgreSQL databases can handle geospatial, time series, JSON and vector database workloads.

"PostgreSQL stands out as a shining star in open source transactional databases, largely due to its vibrant community," Mohan said. "This community has continuously added exceptional capabilities, transforming PostgreSQL into a versatile database."

Of particular value is its vector database capabilities, Mohan continued. Vector search and storage are now a critical aspect of AI development, enabling users to give structure to unstructured data to make it searchable, and letting users run similarity searches to discover relevant data.

"The acquisition will help Snowflake handle real-time, transactional data that feeds AI applications and agents and allows real-time vector embedding creation," Mohan said. "This was a weakness for Snowflake, and Crunchy Data can help address it."

Reporting in progress. Full story to follow.

Eric Avidon is a senior news writer for Informa TechTarget and a journalist with more than 25 years of experience. He covers analytics and data management.