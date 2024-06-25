JFrog buy bolsters MLOps combo with DevSecOps

JFrog is digging deeper into the niche it began to carve out in MLOps last year, acquiring its MLOps partner in a bid to solidify the bond between AI model development and DevSecOps pipelines.

JFrog started down this path in September 2023 with ML Model Management, a feature for its Software Supply Chain Platform that scans AI/ML models for malicious code, treating them similarly to other types of software packages. It also added support for hosting open source Hugging Face generative AI (GenAI) models so that they can be scanned and managed alongside other software artifacts in DevSecOps pipelines.

In February, JFrog partnered with Qwak, an Israel-based machine learning operations (MLOps) startup, to integrate JFrog's Artifactory and Xray software artifact management products with Qwak's platform for building, training and deploying AI models and apps. Now, JFrog will acquire Qwak for an undisclosed amount, with plans to integrate its AI model training and serving workflows throughout JFrog's DevSecOps product line.

"We basically saw customers embedding more and more machine learning into typical software supply chains," said Yoav Landman, CTO and co-founder of JFrog. "It's actually gotten a very substantial push with GenAI."

These enterprises see similar rates of malicious code popping up in open source AI models as they did in other open source package repositories, according to Landman. That has them looking for similar ways to scan and filter AI models.

Yoav Landman Yoav Landman

Buying Qwak will take JFrog several steps further into blending the management of existing software artifacts with newer AI models and applications, he said.

"What [Qwak is] delivering is the ability to get a model to runtime in a very, very simple way," he said. "The ability to have a model that is integrated with the rest of the applications that surround it and put it in production in a very simple way is actually very challenging. Many projects fail to reach production because the pipelines are siloed -- [AI] still needs to be part of the of the DevOps loop."

GenAI failures prompt fresh vendor pitches Industry research indicates a high failure rate for enterprise AI projects, particularly in generative AI, where models are still prone to producing inaccurate or otherwise poor-quality results, and the costs of training large language models can be exorbitant. A 2023 Gartner survey report found that 52% of enterprise AI projects failed to make it into production. More recently, a SolarWinds survey of nearly 700 IT professionals found that only 38% were very trusting of the quality of data used in training AI models and identified security as the single most significant barrier to AI integration. JFrog also isn't alone in trying to bring MLOps into the DevSecOps fold. Microsoft introduced several new AI tie-ins and guidance documents for app developers at its Build conference in May. In April, AWS and Google took similar approaches with Amazon Q and Vertex model development services respectively. Other vendors from Docker to GitLab and Red Hat are developing integrations between AI and DevSecOps tools and infrastructure. Industry analysts expect further consolidation between MLOps and DevSecOps in the form of M&A activity, as well. "There are quite a few companies in [MLOps] such as Datarobot, Domino, SAS, etc. I track about 40 of them," said Andy Thurai, an analyst at Constellation Research. "But they don't offer any software pipeline management process, so they had to integrate with one the CI/CD companies. … Going forward, I would expect most of the MLOps companies to be taken out, either by CI/CD platforms or by AI platforms." While not a top priority, some enterprises intend to consolidate MLOps and DevSecOps tools this year, according to an unpublished 2024 "DevOps Practices, Perceptions and Tools" survey by IDC. In that survey, "Bringing MLOps and DevOps together" outranked 11 out of a total of 20 potential priorities, with 10% of 311 respondents choosing that as their top or No. 2 priority. "This may seem low, but there was a lot of spread on this question. … The top two [options] only garnered 19.9% (automation) and 16.1% (continuous deployment)," said Katie Norton, an IDC analyst who conducted the survey. "This data certainly merits the actions JFrog and others in the DevOps market have taken to integrate MLOps capabilities into traditional DevOps platforms." MLOps are similar but distinct disciplines that are increasingly coming together as enterprises struggle with AI apps.