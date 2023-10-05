Docker enters GenAI development fray with new tools

Docker threw its hat into the generative AI development ring this week with a set of pre-configured developer tools and a new Docker AI tool that automatically offers developers guidance on container configurations.

Docker is banking on the fact that its containers are already widely used by generative AI model makers and hosting providers such as Hugging Face and OpenAI, as well as its install base of millions of active developer users, said Scott Johnston, CEO of Docker.

"We hear from the developer committee, 'I was excited about [generative] AI … you can't miss it today in the headlines,'" Johnston said. "But we hear again and again … 'How do I get started? What do I need to do? Are these safe technologies? I don't want to be dependent on an external service. I just want to iterate locally on my laptop.'"

Docker's GenAI Stack, which shipped this week in the Learning Center of Docker Desktop and became available in a GitHub repository, prepackages a set of tools for application developers to do exactly that, Johnston said.

The intent was, let's just get the developer to an 'aha moment' as quickly as possible that gives them confidence to keep going. Scott JohnstonCEO, Docker Inc.

The GenAI Stack uses Docker Compose to bring together a set of basic development tools, including pre-configured large language models (LLMs) supported by Ollama for local development, a graph database by Neo4j, and the LangChain generative AI development framework. It also includes a pre-built set of reference applications – one a generative AI assistant, and the other a retrieval augmented generation app.

Docker also added its own virtual assistant to its suite of developer productivity tools with Docker AI, which automatically generates best practices and recommendations for developers as they configure and debug container-based applications. The tool has links to a new Docker Debug tool released this week, which brings together container and application debugging tools for various programming languages into a centralized workflow.

There are plenty of virtual assistants on the market, Johnston acknowledged, but relatively few cover container files and libraries outside the application itself. Docker AI aims to fill this gap and draw on data gathered from some 20 million daily active developer Docker users to recommend best practices, he said.

Generative AI adoption is still in its early stages, according to Enterprise Strategy Group research, but interest in the technology is strong, with experimentation growing.