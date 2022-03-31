Docker drops Desktop roadmap hints after cash infusion

Docker Desktop's security features and serverless support will expand as the result of a $105 million round of funding disclosed this week, officials said.

Docker Inc. CEO Scott Johnston, who has led the company since it sold off Docker Enterprise products to Mirantis and refocused its attention on the Docker Desktop product in 2019, revealed some of the company's product roadmap plans following the series C round, led by Bain Capital Ventures.

"We're going to be investing heavily in bringing security left -- further left than it already is," Johnston said, citing a December update to Docker scans for Log4j vulnerability detection the company shipped in Docker Desktop 4.3.1. "We have a [container] build technology as part of our tool set, and we were able to put in that build technology the ability to check for Log4Shell vulnerabilities. ... [You'll] see more of that kind of security built in."

Docker Desktop, which developers use to build containerized applications on local workstations, will also add a plugin framework, to be unveiled in May, that partners can use to add features to the software. These plugins will include intellectual property from container security vendors and tools that facilitate collaboration among multiple developer laptops on a single application. Longer term, Docker Desktop will also support testing serverless functions before deployment to services such as AWS Lambda and WebAssembly compilers, Johnston said.

Docker also raised a $23 million series B round in March 2021 and rolled out changes to its pricing to boost its revenue in August. That updated pricing will remain in place despite the further influx of cash, Johnston said, adding that 80% of the Docker user base still uses Docker Desktop for free, with the Docker Personal edition. Docker now has 56,000 paying customers, and its annual recurring revenue quadrupled in 2021 over 2020, according to a company blog post this week, although the previous number of customers and the dollar amount of revenue were not specified.

The upshot of the new funding for Docker Desktop users is that the company will continue to hire more engineers to deliver the roadmap features Johnston described more quickly than it could with fewer staff. Johnston said the company plans to double its head count this year. The relaunched company began with 68 employees in 2019 and now has 150, according to a company spokesperson.