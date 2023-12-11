Docker adds shift-left tests in AtomicJar Testcontainers buy

Shift-left testing will become part of Docker Inc.'s products for developer productivity with this week's acquisition of AtomicJar, a vendor that offers commercial support for the open source Testcontainers library.

AtomicJar was launched in 2021 by the creators of Testcontainers, an open source project founded in 2015 that creates "throwaway, lightweight instances of databases, message brokers, web browsers, or just about anything that can run in a Docker container," according to an AtomicJar blog post. Using these disposable containers with dependencies defined as code, developers can test apps within the local development environment rather than using separate mockups or external test environments. Docker acquired the privately-held company for an undisclosed sum.

AtomicJar and Testcontainers will slot into Docker's product line alongside Docker Scout, which performs security vulnerability scans on code as part of developer workflows, according to a company blog post and FAQ. The company also emphasized that Docker plans to maintain Testcontainers as an open source project and absorb all of AtomicJar's employees into the company. The company has 20 employees, according to ZoomInfo.

"With its support for Java, .NET, Node.js, and seven other programming languages, together with its container-based testing automation, Testcontainers has become the de facto standard test framework for the developer's 'inner loop,'" Docker CEO Scott Johnston wrote in the post. "Testcontainers enables step-function improvements in both the quality and speed of application delivery."

Testcontainers is used by companies including Netflix, Uber, Spotify, DoorDash, Google, GitHub, Capital One, Skyscanner and Wise, according to AtomicJar's post. AtomicJar markets Testcontainers Cloud, which hosts test containers for use in continuous integration pipelines. In August, AtomicJar launched a Testcontainers Desktop companion app, advertised on its website with "No local docker daemon needed!"

The official Docker FAQ states that Docker plans to continue support for Testcontainers Cloud "while we work to develop new and better integration options." Testcontainers Desktop is not specifically mentioned.