Docker pricing changes hike mid-tier costs

Docker pricing changes this week mean users will get access to more features, including cloud and security products that were previously separate. But Pro and Team subscribers will pay more, as will some users of its Docker Hub container registry.

As of Nov. 15, Docker's three paid subscription plans -- Pro, Team and Business -- will include more minutes per month on Docker's Build Cloud service, Docker Scout container security analysis, and Testcontainers minutes based on the December 2023 acquisition of AtomicJar. Testcontainers are disposable containers with dependencies defined as code that developers can use to test apps locally.

With these changes, Business subscriptions will stay priced at $24 per month. Pro will cost 80% more, going from $5 per user month to $9 per month, and Team will about cost 67% more, going from $9 to $15 per user month, according to Docker's website. The free Docker Personal plan will no longer include Build Cloud minutes, will support Scout for one rather than three repositories and will be limited to one private Docker Hub container registry repository with 2 GB of storage. The Pro subscription will also include support for two repository scans with Scout as opposed to the previous three.

All plans will include a newly capped limit of container image pulls and storage on Docker Hub, a massive container registry Docker maintains where container images are pulled and stored by developers.

"To ensure that Docker Hub remains sustainable and continues to grow as the world's largest container registry, we're introducing consumption-based pricing for image pulls and storage," wrote Giri Sreenivas, chief product officer at Docker, in a company blog post. "This update also includes enhanced usage monitoring tools, making it easier for customers to understand and manage usage."

Sreenivas estimated just 3% of the largest commercial consumers of Docker Hub will be affected by the new pricing. Personal accounts will get an increase, from 33 included Docker Hub image pulls per hour to 40. Pro will have 25,000 included Docker Hub pulls per month, and Team 100,000 and Business 1 million. Neither the blog post nor website specified pricing for container image storage on Docker Hub.

"For many of our Docker Team and Docker Business customers with Service Accounts, the new higher image pull limits will eliminate previously incurred fees," he wrote.