Docker Free Team concerns linger after mea culpa

Docker issued an apology and some clarification after the end of its Free Team subscription roiled the open source community last week, but concerns about the transition remain for some users.

Docker clarified that it will not delete container images from Docker Hub, after the first communication from the company mentioned that data might be subject to deletion and access to accounts frozen after 30 days.

But users of the now-discontinued option still had questions about the potential for stale images to linger in soon-to-be-defunct Docker Hub accounts, while some commentators critiqued Docker's departure from its roots as an open source company. Other industry experts said this move is imperative for Docker at this stage of its business, similar to changes to Docker Desktop pricing in 2021.

"Their strategy is to focus on revenue-generating customers," said Larry Carvalho, independent analyst at RobustCloud, in an online interview. "Even large vendors have limited support for free tiers. Docker is tiny and trying to improve profitability."

Docker notified Free Team users March 14 that the subscription tier will be discontinued. Free Team subscriptions are primarily used by open source organizations, which now have the option to upgrade to a paid Team subscription, which starts at $300 per year, or join the free Docker-Sponsored Open Source Program, which requires an application and review process. The initial wording of the notification to Free Team subscribers raised alarms, given that it appeared to threaten the deletion of data and freezing access to accounts.

"If you own a legacy Free Team organization, access to paid features -- including private repositories -- will be suspended on April 14, 2023," the message read. "If you don't upgrade to a paid subscription, Docker will retain your organization data for 30 days, after which it will be subject to deletion."

Is Docker saying that the OSS openfaas organisation on Docker Hub will get deleted if we don't sign up for a paid plan?



What about Prometheus, and all the other numerous OSS orgs on the Docker Hub?



cc @justincormack pic.twitter.com/FUCZPxHz1x — Alex Ellis (@alexellisuk) March 14, 2023

Docker later issued an apology for the wording of this original notification in a company blog post published March 16 by Tim Anglade, the company's chief marketing officer.

"Public images will only be removed from Docker Hub if their maintainer decides to delete them," Anglade's blog post stated. "We're sorry that our initial communications failed to make this clear."

The Docker apology post also included a link to another company post about updates to the Docker-Sponsored Open Source Program, which had come under criticism as an alternative to Docker Free Team in the wake of the first deprecation notification. Docker also added that Free Team users comprise just 2% of its user base.