IT pros size up Microsoft Radius app developer platform

Microsoft's take on a multi-cloud app developer platform, submitted to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation this month, has drawn early interest from enterprise IT pros, but faces questions about contributions from cloud competitors long-term.

Microsoft's Azure Incubations Team publicly launched Radius Oct. 18, and demonstrated the project at the Linux Foundation Member Summit Oct 23. The project combines existing open source utilities created or contributed to by Microsoft, including Kubernetes container orchestration, Dapr microservices orchestration and Bicep infrastructure as code, alongside planned support for third-party tools such as HashiCorp Terraform.

While Radius uses Kubernetes annotations in its initial release to bind application definitions to what the project calls infrastructure recipes, maintainers ultimately want to support non-container workloads. The project also supports multiple programming languages, and will expand to include cloud providers such as Google Cloud Platform and Alibaba Cloud, according to the summit presentation. Radius documentation also indicates that integration with the Spotify Backstage developer portal is being explored, along with serverless cloud application platforms.

"Kubernetes has become the de facto cloud application infrastructure … [but] Kubernetes only solves part of [customers'] problem," said Mark Russinovich, CTO of Microsoft Azure, during the Linux Foundation Member Summit presentation. "They've got to turn to a ton of other tools to finish out what it means to create a cloud native application … tied together with baling wire and duct tape through bash scripts and PowerShell scripts. Creating an application has become just a jury-rigged kind of exercise."

This isn't Microsoft's first open source project contribution, Russinovich emphasized. It also created the now-graduated Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Kubernetes Event-Driven Autoscaling project and also donated Dapr, which is incubating in the CNCF. Another tool, Project Copacetic, which handles container image patching, is a CNCF Sandbox project.

Still, the ambition to create a multi-cloud app development platform will be a difficult one to achieve, according to industry analysts.

"Radius attempts to address a multi-cloud environment with an open application platform where Red Hat OpenShift is already a leader," said Larry Carvalho, an independent analyst with Robust Cloud. "With Microsoft as the sole [cloud provider] organization developing and promoting Radius, it is unlikely to gain traction for AWS or GCP customers, [who] will likely stay with tried and proven services from the respective vendors."

Open source, multi-cloud draw early enterprise interest It's also very early for the Radius project, which has a long to-do list already, including basic infrastructure support for all major cloud providers. But it has already drawn some interest from enterprise IT organizations that have signed on as early contributors to Project Radius, such as BlackRock, cable provider Comcast and Millennium BCP, a Portuguese bank. These companies have begun to experiment with Project Radius because of Microsoft's interest in letting the project be governed by the CNCF and its flexible approach so far, according to reps at the Linux Foundation Summit and in interviews afterward. "Our engagement with the Radius team stems from our advocacy for open source solutions within our own technology platform, Aladdin," said Ryan Umstead, a vice president and senior engineer on BlackRock's platform engineering team, who demonstrated Radius infrastructure recipes during the Linux Foundation summit presentation. "We believe this approach holds significant potential to resonate with the cloud-native community." Another IT pro that has experimented with Radius said it appears to be more flexible than existing application development platforms, such as VMware's Tanzu, which prepackages many elements of its application developer platform, such as a developer portal, and predesignates underlying Kubernetes clusters for web, server and worker workloads. "We need to meet developers where they are -- [let them] 'choose [their] own journey' with respect to the capabilities and abstractions that make sense for them," said Greg Otto, executive director of devx platforms at Comcast, in an online interview this week. "Not all dev teams and apps are at the same point. There's a lot in the Tanzu box for both platform engineering teams to swallow but also devs. [Radius offers] more control over abstractions and which to choose or not."