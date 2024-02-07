GitOps vendor's close echoes wider funding, open-core woes

Weaveworks helped invent GitOps, which has become a widely used method for deploying cloud-native apps and infrastructure. But like some other open core vendors before it, it couldn't make the business side work.

The vendor sold a commercial continuous delivery product based on open source Flux CD, a graduated Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) project. It had been growing revenue and customer numbers over the last year, according to its founder and CEO Alexis Richardson, in a LinkedIn post announcing the closure of the business this week.

"However, this sales growth was lumpy and our cash position, consequently volatile," Richardson wrote in the post. "We needed a partner or investor for long term growth. Finally a very promising M&A process with a larger company fell through at the 11th hour. And so we decided to shut down."

Weaveworks created Flux CD, which was donated to CNCF in 2021. It is credited with coining the term GitOps, a form of declarative deployment for application and infrastructure code where production resources are kept in sync with Git code repositories.

Paul Delory Paul Delory

"The initial definition of 'GitOps' was basically 'how Weaveworks works,'" said Paul Delory, an analyst at Gartner. "They deserve a lot of credit for creating this category. But a good idea doesn't always translate to a viable business model."

Weaveworks' story shares common elements with other tech vendor businesses in the wake of a major decline in venture capital funding beginning in 2022, following a glut of investment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Weaveworks had amassed $61 million in three rounds of investment of $5 million in 2014, $20 million in 2016 and $36 million in 2020, according to Richardson. Tech M&A spending has also declined considerably overall, according to S&P Global.

Donnie Berkholz Donnie Berkholz

"Working with venture capital investments encourages startups to invest ahead of revenue so they can grow as quickly as possible, at least until very recently," said Donnie Berkholz, founder and chief analyst at Platify Insights, a tech industry analysis firm. "Consequently, many startups spend money far faster than they earn it, and this is on purpose. However, it means they can rapidly come to an end if they're not able to raise their next funding round or get acquired before they run out of cash."

Open core economics a contributing factor Weaveworks' shuttering reflects another headwind facing enterprise tech vendors in 2024: the difficulty of building a sustainable commercial business based on freely available open source software, also known as an open-core model. This trend reached a high-profile peak in late 2023 following HashiCorp's decision to shift future releases of its products from a Mozilla open source license to a business source license, citing competition from vendors who took its open source code and didn't contribute back. Open source bellwether Red Hat also changed how it publishes code for its Red Hat Enterprise Linux operating system last year, making it available only to Red Hat customers, who aren't permitted to republish it. "Building businesses on open source software is one example of a freemium model," Berkholz said. "Vendors need to nail product-market fit not just once but twice. They need a free offering valuable enough to drive user adoption, and they need a paid version with enough compelling features to drive an upgrade." GitOps, which is mainly focused on Kubernetes-based environments, might have been a particularly difficult market in which to succeed, according to Delory. "I don't think the GitOps commercial market is all that big to begin with," Delory said. "[Vendors are] trying to sell these products to an engineering team, and an engineering team's first instinct is to build the tools themselves. There's a natural tendency to put the pieces together yourself out of open source components." Additionally, Weaveworks faced stiff competition in the Argo Project, also a graduated open source CNCF project, which offers a GUI in addition to built-in support for patterns such as progressive delivery. While both projects ranked among the fastest-growing CNCF contributor communities in 2023, Argo had 927 code authors to Flux CD's 188, according to the CNCF 2023 annual report. "Ironically, Weaveworks may have hastened its own demise by releasing a free GUI [in 2022] for Flux," Delory said. "Before, you had to buy Weaveworks to get a GUI." Flux CD and Argo CD were both popular projects among CNCF survey respondents in 2021. But that open source popularity didn't translate into business success for Weaveworks.