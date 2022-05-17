Percona Platform aims to boost open source database support

Open source database support vendor Percona on Tuesday made its namesake platform generally available. Percona Platform enables organizations to more easily manage databases on premises and in the cloud.

Since it was founded in 2006, Percona, based in Raleigh, N.C., has provided organizations with support services for open source database platforms, including MySQL, PostgreSQL and MongoDB.

To date, Percona has largely delivered those services as a set of separate capabilities. With the Percona Platform, which has been in beta for the past year, the vendor has integrated its capabilities into a single platform that provides database software and management capabilities.

Percona Platform includes the new Advisors service, also now generally available, which integrates automated database optimization capabilities that were not present in the vendor's individual service offerings before.

Percona's move to create what he called an "intelligent open data platform" is a step in a positive direction for the vendor, said Omdia analyst Bradley Shimmin.

"The company's long history in supporting disparate open source projects within some highly demanding and complicated environments makes them the perfect partner for potential customers looking to reign in the complexities of deploying a heterogeneous, open source-savvy data stack to the cloud," Shimmin said.

Shimmin also said he sees potential for the Advisors service. With Advisors, Percona is in effect codifying its professional services experience as a service, enabling customers to select a deployment pattern that both matches their specific needs and has been tested in the field among Percona customers.

