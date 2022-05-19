Use Dapr on Kubernetes to build microservices in production

More and more organizations are embracing microservices patterns to build out their applications. They package these microservices using container images, and ship them onto a platform to run and orchestrate the container lifecycle, such as in Kubernetes.

This journey starts with developers using their programming language of choice to build out microservices in small teams. Now imagine multiple teams building out microservices in multiple languages and platforms, such as Java, .NET, Python and Go.

Developers would soon face many common challenges across the language stacks -- and added complexity if the organization targets multi-cloud environments. For example, this occurs when organizations manage state and secrets for applications built in C# or Go and then targeted to Azure and AWS.

Make microservices agnostic Distributed Application Runtime, or Dapr, was created at Microsoft in 2019 and later added to CNCF as an incubating project in 2021. The project aims to deliver foundational building blocks for microservices development to enable developers to focus on the business logic for a microservice without having to worry about other areas in the microservices landscape, including service discovery and state management. Figure 1. Dapr enables developers to create microservices with these building blocks. Think of the building blocks, shown in Figure 1, as standard HTTP and gRPC APIs that Dapr exposes for common capabilities like service invocation, state management, and publish and subscribe messaging. To solve crosscutting concerns for their apps, developers can make an HTTP and gRPC API call to a Dapr building block. For example, to use Dapr to store state for microservices, use an HTTP POST call to the endpoint http://localhost:<DAPR_HTTP_PORT>/v1.0/statestore with the payload. Building blocks are blueprints, or interfaces, for the API. The actual implementations are called components. Think of a Dapr component as the code that implements the standard API for a building block with infrastructure components, such as Redis for state management.

Sidecar pattern The sidecar pattern, also known as the sidekick pattern, is a popular microservices decomposition pattern. With a sidecar pattern, the crosscutting concerns of building a microservice, such as logging and monitoring, are implemented and run as separate services, as seen in Figure 2. Figure 2. The relationship between microservices and sidecars. Implementing the sidecar pattern in Kubernetes requires understanding what a pod is. A pod is the atomic unit of deployment and typically contains a single container, but it can also house multiple containers that share the same network and volume. A pod contains the container running the microservices' core logic, while a sidecar runs a separate service to provide the main application's extra features. The sidecar shares the same lifecycle as the parent container. Dapr uses this pattern to deploy applications on Kubernetes; it deploys a sidecar, which provides the basic APIs -- building blocks -- the application needs. The infrastructure thus requires no code changes to enable Dapr integration. Underlying infrastructure implementations can swap in and out, as the building blocks ensure use via common and standardized API endpoints. Try these tutorials in the Dapr docs for more clarity on the developer workflow involved in building applications with Dapr.

Deploy a Dapr application to Kubernetes Dapr docs tutorials deal mostly with local app development. Running Dapr apps in standalone mode is not advised in production environments. It's possible to run Dapr apps in a Kubernetes cluster or a serverless offering, such as Azure Container Apps. This tutorial will discuss Kubernetes cluster configurations. For the rest of the setup, I have a Kubernetes cluster up and running using kind, a tool to run local Kubernetes clusters. In addition, the Dapr control plane is already set up using the Dapr command-line interface (CLI) via the dapr init -k command. Deploying a microservice that uses Dapr on Kubernetes at a high level is a two-step process: Set up the Kubernetes cluster with Dapr components. Configure the application deployment manifests.