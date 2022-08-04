Step-by-step guide to working with Crossplane and Kubernetes

Kubernetes changed how the industry provisions, consumes and extends infrastructure. It also demonstrated how platforms can build abstractions and extend upon themselves with custom resources and operators.

The paradigm shift led to the current industry standards, such as the declarative API; the reconciliation loop, which brings the infrastructure to the desired state; the ability to extend the platform via custom resource definitions; and maintaining the custom resources' lifecycles with operators. These standards are bringing a new wave of tools, such as Crossplane, that are changing how we manage infrastructure.

What is Crossplane? Crossplane uses Kubernetes as the underlying platform to expose these features and workflows to manage cloud infrastructure outside of Kubernetes, such as data centers, the cloud or the edge. It installs a set of components called providers by extending Kubernetes to manage resources from cloud providers. Providers build on the Kubernetes API, along with the custom resources and controllers, and expose declarative APIs to manage cloud provider resources. Crossplane is geared toward platform teams and operators looking to build abstractions and easier-to-consume infrastructure components based on an organization's needs. It has a few concepts, such as CompositeResourceDefinition and Composition, that enable teams to extend and build on top of the default resources exposed for a cloud provider. Let's go over the steps to install Crossplane on an existing Kubernetes cluster and install and configure Crossplane to provision Azure resources. Refer to this GitHub repository .

Prerequisites This tutorial requires the following be installed on your developer machine: kind -- to create a test Kubernetes cluster;

kubectl -- to apply manifests to provision cloud resources; and

Helm -- to install Crossplane on the test cluster.

Initial setup We can use an existing Kubernetes cluster on hand, but for this tutorial, we create a test cluster with kind.

If you have kind installed on your machine already, run the following command to create a cluster with the name crossplane-test: kind create cluster --image kindest/node:v1.23.0 --wait 5m --name crossplane-test Once the cluster is up, Crossplane should automatically set the kubeconfig and the current context. Run the following command to verify this: kubectl config current-context Figure 1. Verify that the kubeconfig and the current context are created. After verifying that the kubectl context points to the right cluster, install the Crossplane core components on the cluster using Helm: kubectl creates namespace crossplane-system

helm repo add crossplane-stable https://charts.crossplane.io/stable

helm repo update

helm install crossplane --namespace crossplane-system crossplane-stable/crossplane We have installed the Crossplane components in a dedicated namespace called crossplane-system. Verify the installation is complete by running the following commands: helm list -n crossplane-system

kubectl get all -n crossplane-system After installing the components on the Kubernetes cluster, set up the Crossplane command-line interface (CLI), which is a kubectl extension: curl -sL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/crossplane/crossplane/master/install.sh | sh

# Move the crossplane kubectl extension to the bin

sudo mv kubectl-crossplane /usr/local/bin

# verify that it is installed

kubectl crossplane --help

Configure Azure provider Now that we have set up a test cluster with the Crossplane core components, we configure Crossplane's Azure provider on the cluster. But, before we visit our cluster for this configuration, we need a service principal in Azure, which our Crossplane Azure provider uses to connect and provision resources. For this tutorial, the requirements for the service principal are simple: We must assign the Azure built-in owner role on the subscription on which we will deploy resources. Create the service principal with the following code. Use the Crossplane documentation to add more permissions to the service principal when provisioning complex resources, such as an Azure Kubernetes Service cluster. az ad sp create-for-rbac --sdk-auth --role Owner --scopes="/subscriptions/XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX" -n "crossplane-sp-rbac" > "creds.json" Once the service principal is set up, create a Kubernetes secret to hold the above service principal information to use later with the Crossplane provider. kubectl create secret generic azure-creds -n crossplane-system --from-file=creds=./creds.json Install the Crossplane Azure provider, and supply the configuration that includes the secret that was created above for Azure authentication. We can do both in a single Kubernetes manifest, such as az-provider.yaml. apiVersion: pkg.crossplane.io/v1

kind: Provider

metadata:

name: provider-azure

spec:

package: "crossplane/provider-azure:master"

---

apiVersion: azure.crossplane.io/v1beta1

kind: ProviderConfig

metadata:

name: default

spec:

credentials:

source: Secret

secretRef:

namespace: crossplane-system

name: azure-creds

key: creds The first manifest instructs Crossplane to download and make the Azure provider available. The second manifest creates the ProviderConfig for the Azure provider. Apply the above manifest with kubectl: kubectl apply -f az-provider.yaml Once the manifest is applied, wait until the Azure provider installs and is in a healthy state, as shown in Figure 2. Figure 2. The manifest has been applied and the Azure provider has been installed.