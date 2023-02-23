How to set and manage environment variables in Kubernetes

If you run Kubernetes in production or are experimenting with containerized apps in Kubernetes, there's a good chance you'll need to work with environment variables.

For many applications, environment variables play a key role in defining configuration data. These configurations determine how the containers or Kubernetes pods that host the application will run and help them access secrets.

In this walkthrough, learn how to set environment variables in Kubernetes via the command line or a YAML file, and compare the pros and cons of using environment variables to manage Kubernetes configurations and secrets.

What are environment variables in Kubernetes? A Kubernetes environment variable is a dynamic value that configures some aspect of the environment in which a Kubernetes-based application runs. For example, to use an environment variable to define the IP address or network port for a containerized application, include a section like the following when creating a Kubernetes pod. env:

- name: SERVICE_PORT

value: "8080"

- name: SERVICE_IP

value: "192.168.100.1" Environment variables can also reference secrets that an application requires, such as usernames and passwords. The following environment variable, for example, defines the key that an application could use to find a username's value. env:

- name: SECRET_USERNAME

valueFrom:

secretKeyRef:

name: secretname

key: username

How to set environment variables in Kubernetes There are three main ways to define and update environment variables in Kubernetes: kubectl, a YAML file or the Linux CLI. 1. Set Kubernetes environment variables with kubectl The first option is to define Kubernetes environment variables using the set env command in kubectl, a command-line tool for controlling Kubernetes clusters. For example, the following code sets or updates the value of the environment variable STORAGE_DIR to /local_storage for a deployment named example-deployment. kubectl set env deployment/example-deployment STORAGE_DIR=/local_storage 2. Set Kubernetes environment variables with YAML The second way to set environment variables in Kubernetes is to include the variable definition in the YAML file used to create a pod, as in the following example. apiVersion: v1

kind: Pod

metadata:

name: envar_example

labels:

purpose: envar_example

spec:

containers:

- name: envar-demo-container

image: some_repo/some_image

env:

- name: STORAGE_DIR

value: /local_storage When deployed, this pod is configured with the variable STORAGE_DIR set to the value /local_storage. 3. Set Kubernetes environment variables using the Linux CLI Linux users can export an environment variable's value directly to the command line using the syntax export VAR=VALUE. For example, to set the value of the variable STORAGE_DIR to /local_storage, enter the following command inside the Linux terminal where you are interacting with your Kubernetes cluster. export STORAGE_DIR=/local_storage

Benefits of using environment variables in Kubernetes In most cases, the types of data defined using environment variables in Kubernetes can also be configured using different approaches -- for example, by creating a configuration file that the application ingests. The main advantage of using environment variables rather than an alternative method to define configuration data or reference secrets is that environment variables are simpler and more flexible. You can update environment variables easily by modifying the configuration code for containers or pods -- or by changing your commands, if you set variables using the command line. Plus, with environment variables, you don't need to worry about setting up your application so that it can access a configuration file. Instead, you can simply define configuration data when you deploy the app itself.