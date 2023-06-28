Banks dump Terraform for Crossplane infrastructure as code

Upbound's Crossplane infrastructure as code beat out incumbent HashiCorp Terraform at two European banks that favored the newcomer's support for asynchronous updates at scale.

Crossplane emerged as a potential IAC disruptor when it was promoted from the sandbox to incubation stage under the Cloud Native Computing Foundation in 2021. The tool uses the Kubernetes control plane to orchestrate resources outside container clusters through YAML code, in contrast to Terraform's domain-specific language and Pulumi's formal programming languages.

A year later, multiple speakers at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America named open source Crossplane their IAC tool of choice in their presentations. In April, Crossplane creator Upbound released its first commercial product: a managed control plane service.

Cloud engineers at banks in Germany and Portugal were among Crossplane's open source adopters and have become paying customers through professional services support contracts with Upbound. But for these companies, the fact that it used Kubernetes as a control plane wasn't the most important factor.

Rather it was the fact that the tool used a control plane along with eventual consistency. Those two aspects of Crossplane's architecture set it apart from HashiCorp's Terraform's dependency graph and update process that must first be planned then applied to deployments, sometimes painstakingly.

"If a lot of developers were running concurrent deployments on the infrastructure, it was very slow" using Terraform, said Christopher Haar, lead cloud engineer at Deutsche Kreditbank AG, based in Berlin. "You needed to wait days to deploy things on the environments, or you had to troubleshoot [problems with] dependencies between a lot of stacks."

Deutsche Kreditbank slashes deployment times The problem with Terraform at high scale, where developers made frequent changes to environments with many interdependencies, lie in the way Terraform builds its dependency graph based on resource configurations and then "walks" this graph to generate new IAC deployment plans and refresh states. "Terraform calculates all the dependencies before executing something. With Crossplane, you can deploy everything, and it has a reconciliation mechanism which checks if dependencies are resolvable or not," Haar said. "You can deploy a lot of things together, and then the reconciliation mechanism is doing the rest for you automatically." For example, Deutsche Kreditbank has a lot of overlap between AWS network resources, such as VPCs, with VPNs and network transit gateways. Updates to these resources could get "stuck" in Terraform and had to be resolved by discussions between developers about which dependencies should be updated first, then manually restarted. This process could take days, according to Haar. Before it started using Crossplane 18 months ago, the bank's cloud team considered building its own reconciliation system for Terraform. It also considered Pulumi's IAC tools, which some of the team had used in the past. But with 90% of the environment deployed via Kubernetes, the team was well versed in YAML and used to working with its control plane, Haar said. Thus it was most efficient to use Kubernetes to manage the rest of the underlying infrastructure too. "In the past, with the TerraForm approach, we created clusters in weeks," he said. "At the moment, we are creating clusters with Crossplane in under one hour."

Millennium BCP goes for simplified dev self-service Portugal's largest privately-owned bank took a similar path from Terraform to Crossplane in the last 18 months, but with the intermediate step of using Crossplane to manage reconciliation for 170,000 lines of Terraform code. Nuno Guedes Nuno Guedes "Our first goal was, we needed something to run and manage Terraform for us once we had the [IAC] pattern implemented," said Nuno Guedes, cloud compute lead for Millennium BCP, based in Porto, Portugal. "It's running Terraform every four hours, making sure it's checked, reconciled and properly configured." This was in keeping with the cloud team's desire to encourage developers to use its "golden path" platform engineering patterns without disrupting their existing workflow, Guedes said. Last year, HashiCorp introduced a reconciliation mechanism for Terraform it called continuous validation. Crossplane also offers a more abstract IAC system for developers to interact with, Guedes said. "Running Terraform isn't the end goal for us. The end goal for us is moving away from it," he said. "[Crossplane has] the ability to define patterns without binding things to engineering details. … For instance, if a developer wants a small relational database, that's what they should be specifying, not that they want this or that database engine or whatever. That's an implementation detail." This kind of abstraction is preferable to managing dozens of Terraform state files and modules at scale, Guedes said. "We're at a point where, for instance, [if] someone says, 'I'm going to start a new microservice' … using Terraform, we're spinning up over 100 resources internally, [plus] Kubernetes and observability," he said. "Just running that kills over a minute for that instantiation … We are at a different level of complexity. We need something that scales."

Pros and cons of making an infrastructure-as-code switch As with Deutsche Kreditbank, Millennium BCP's cloud team is steeped in Kubernetes – Guedes estimated that 90% of his company's IT environment runs on Kubernetes as well. And like its German counterpart, Millenium signed on for professional support with Upbound after starting with the open source Crossplane project. Another thing the two companies have in common is that they can't use Upbound's only formal commercial product, because security and governance requirements won't allow them to use a vendor-managed service for a tool with direct access to provisioning infrastructure. In the past, with the Terraform approach, we created clusters in weeks. At the moment, we are creating clusters with Crossplane in under one hour. Christopher HaarLead cloud engineer, Deutsche Kreditbank AG Both companies leaned on Upbound's professional services and their own internal expertise to fill in gaps in Crossplane's integrations with third-party vendors. Upbound teams helped Millennium connect Crossplane with its Datadog observability tools. Deutsche Kreditbank created its own integration for OpenSearch. Migrating from Terraform on self-hosted Kubernetes clusters and AWS EC2 instances to Crossplane-compatible clusters on Amazon EKS has been a complex undertaking for Haar's team at Deutsche Kreditbank. "It sounds easy, but in detail, it's not so easy, because we need to switch everything under the hood --networking, different versions of Kubernetes, everything," he said. Compounding the complexity is the sheer number of custom resource definitions (CRDs) that can be included within Crossplane Kubernetes clusters, Haar said. "If you're running with 700, 800, 900 CRDs on the cluster, then the cluster [becomes] unresponsive," he said. "We're dealing with this by forking the providers from Upbound so that it's operable on our platform, but this is something we want them to solve on their side [by] filtering CRDs, splitting up providers so we're only installing what we really need in the cluster." Upbound is working to expand its supported providers and is address some customers' more rigorous security requirements, said the company's Chief Product Officer, Oren Teich, in an email to TechTarget Editorial this week. This month, Upbound also introduced Provider Families "specifically to address [CRD management] concerns" such as those expressed by Haar, Teich wrote.