At KubeCon 2023, observability and FinOps high on the agenda

This April, KubeCon + CloudNativeCon 2023 was the epicenter of what's next in the cloud-native computing universe, with more than 200 exhibitors and 10,000 attendees at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre. Like 58% of attendees, this was my first KubeCon + CloudNativeCon. And, jet lag puns aside, it was an eye-opening experience.

Attendees got a glimpse of what the future holds for cloud-native application development and deployment with WebAssembly (Wasm), observability with OpenTelemetry, and financial operations management with FinOps. Thematically, observability and FinOps -- two IT operations disciplines -- received most of my attention.

Sessions dove deep into offerings from established infrastructure leaders such as Red Hat and Cisco. Cisco's emerging technology and innovation group demonstrated Panoptica's cloud-native security and software bill of materials capabilities, as well as Calisti's traffic management, observability and security capabilities for microservices.

Startups to watch included Cosmonic, a Wasm deployment and management specialist, and FluxNinja. The latter tackles reliability engineering with intelligent load management, interpreting observability data to make real-time decisions to increase application reliability -- that is, to redirect important end users to other systems in the event of a failure.

Observability and observability pipeline management Anyone who has spent time with observability knows that data sprawl can quickly become problematic. TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group identified this phenomenon in our most recent distributed cloud study, "Observability from Code to Cloud." In that research, we found that organizations are taking multiple approaches -- typically two to three simultaneously -- to balance their need for metrics, logs and traces with the reality of increasing storage volumes and costs. The most popular mitigation approach is increasing storage spending, with adopting tools that optimize log volume and moving data to lower-cost platforms close behind. Support for the open standard OpenTelemetry was a major feature of many observability vendors on exhibit. Morgan McLean, director of product management at Splunk and co-founder of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation OpenTelemetry incubation project, served as ambassador to that project while representing Splunk's Observability Cloud, a popular choice in the space. Along these lines, I had the opportunity to speak with Mike Kelly, CEO of observIQ. The firm announced three versions of BindPlane OP, an observability pipeline focused on reducing data sprawl in OpenTelemetry-based observability practices, with an eye toward reducing telemetry data volume and related costs. Another vendor, Chronosphere, showcased their latest offerings in the area, which were also aimed at reducing raw telemetry data volume without losing the all-important context critical to diagnosing and resolving performance and availability issues.