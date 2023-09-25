What Cisco's Splunk acquisition means for app modernization

Cisco's acquisition of Splunk signals a potentially promising, significant impact on various facets of the IT landscape, particularly in the domains of application modernization, observability and security. I have suggested this natural fit for some time and now it's finally happened.

This strategic move -- backed by Cisco's reputation as a networking giant -- also grows their footprint within application modernization through the Outshift business unit. Now with Cisco and Splunk combined, it can effectively reshape the way organizations approach their digital transformation and modernization initiatives.

Read our extended coverage where Bob Laliberte, principal analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, provides his insights and perspectives on the impacts to networking and the integration of AppDynamics and ThousandEyes.