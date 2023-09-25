Getty Images
What Cisco's Splunk acquisition means for app modernization
Cisco's networking prowess and Splunk's data analytics power will now be under one roof. Here's what can IT teams expect with this mega acquisition between two tech giants.
Cisco's acquisition of Splunk signals a potentially promising, significant impact on various facets of the IT landscape, particularly in the domains of application modernization, observability and security. I have suggested this natural fit for some time and now it's finally happened.
This strategic move -- backed by Cisco's reputation as a networking giant -- also grows their footprint within application modernization through the Outshift business unit. Now with Cisco and Splunk combined, it can effectively reshape the way organizations approach their digital transformation and modernization initiatives.
Big deal or not?
Cisco's acquisition of Splunk can advance application modernization for those looking for a platform approach. The integration of Splunk's data analytics and monitoring capabilities with Cisco's portfolio will provide organizations with insights into their applications' performance and user experiences. This collaboration is expected to accelerate the adoption of modern application architectures like microservices and serverless computing, enabling businesses to build and deploy applications more efficiently with transparency and security.
Observability, a critical aspect of modern IT operations, will witness a substantial boost from this acquisition. The combination of Splunk's data collection and analysis prowess with Cisco's visibility tools might result in a comprehensive observability platform to further the vision. This unified approach to monitoring and troubleshooting empowers organizations to proactively identify and resolve issues across their entire technology stack, enhances system reliability, reduces downtime and expands on the existing product set offered today.
The merger will have an impact in the application security space as well. The addition of Splunk's security information and event management capabilities will bolster Cisco's cybersecurity portfolio, providing customers with a holistic security solution. This is particularly timely given the increasing complexity and sophistication of cyber threats. The integration of Cisco's Panoptica, Calisti and Lightspin technologies with Splunk's capabilities will offer advanced threat detection, incident response and compliance management to further expand organizations' defenses.
Cisco's Full-Stack Observability platform (FSO) has the potential to become a game changer in the IT industry. By combining Splunk's data analytics, Cisco's network monitoring and the intelligence from Panoptica, Calisti and Lightspin, FSO will offer a solution for organizations seeking end-to-end visibility into their digital operations. This convergence of technologies will enable organizations to optimize their infrastructure, improve user experiences and strengthen their security posture with an integrated platform.
Yes, this acquisition is definitely a big deal.
Cisco's acquisition of Splunk is set to reshape the landscape of application modernization, observability and security, but it remains to be seen if this will be realized. With the amalgamation of these tech giants' capabilities and the introduction of the FSO platform, organizations will have tools at their disposal to navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape. This acquisition marks a significant step toward a more secure, efficient and transparent IT environment for businesses across the globe.
Enterprise Strategy Group is a division of TechTarget. Its analysts have business relationships with technology vendors.