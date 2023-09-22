Cisco makes big splash with Splunk

The big news recently is that Cisco announced its intent to acquire Splunk.

My first impression is there are some great synergies among these two companies and their capabilities. In fact, my colleague Paul Nashawaty has been advocating for this move for some time now.

What makes the move so surprising is that Cisco had established a pattern of acquiring smaller companies, such as Accedian or SamKnows. But this $28 billion deal is much more than that.

For Splunk, the go-to-market benefits are huge. Two-thirds of its business is in North America, and only one-third is international, so being part of Cisco will open significant opportunities for growth in international markets. For Cisco, the move presents an opportunity to strengthen its full-stack observability, security and AI offerings.

While the two vendors have some overlap in capabilities, they should clear that up quickly; established Cisco products, such as AppDynamics, ThousandEyes and Security Cloud, should play significant roles in an integrated offering. Splunk's ability to ingest, correlate and provide actionable information -- using the Splunk AI engine -- will greatly improve with all the network, security and application data coming from Cisco offerings.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2024, so there's plenty of time to speculate on what will happen post-acquisition.