Observability, security unity in Cisco's Splunk acquisition

Observability has traditionally been the domain of DevOps and IT operations, but interest in leveraging observability tools for security has steadily increased. The proposed $28 billion acquisition and integration of Splunk by Cisco -- creating one of the world's largest software companies in the process -- will likely drive more unification of observability and security functions within their respective customer bases. This is good news for organizations that are increasingly tasked with managing and securing modern, distributed and cloud-native application architectures.

Recent research by TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group revealed that the unification across security and application and infrastructure observability is already happening, helping security, IT ops and DevOps teams to collaborate more by using observability to uncover security issues.

The research, presented in a recent white paper written by Enterprise Strategy Group and commissioned by Splunk, showed that when organizations merge security and observability, 87% reported a positive impact on risk management and incident response.