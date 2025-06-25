6 edge monitoring best practices in the cloud

Edge workloads can be a convenient asset for businesses, and they can also complicate certain strategies.

Some complications include geographical adjacency to an organization's IT estate and edge security monitoring. Limited edge device resources and potential data syncing issues are some of the bigger roadblocks to sound edge security. Despite these challenges, monitoring edge applications is as critical as monitoring those that reside in traditional cloud data centers.

Keep reading for tips on how to develop an edge-to-cloud monitoring strategy that covers the entirety of your IT estate.

What is edge monitoring? Edge monitoring is the process of collecting and analyzing logs, metrics and other data from edge workloads and devices. It is critical for the same reasons that monitoring any application or infrastructure is essential. Organizations can only detect performance and security issues through monitoring. Without adequate edge monitoring in place, performance issues that affect edge devices, such as device failures or high latency rates, can go unnoticed -- that is, until they disrupt a critical service or users start to complain. Likewise, security breaches that start on edge devices can remain undetected until they escalate into larger attacks. Monitoring at the edge helps teams to get ahead of issues like these so they can mitigate them proactively. Equally important is the role of this practice in providing critical context that can inform a more comprehensive monitoring strategy that extends to traditional cloud environments. For example, consider an autonomous vehicle that is tracked by an application hosted in a cloud data center. It relies on local edge sensors to collect and process data to guide the vehicle. If the vehicle were to become unreachable by the cloud-based application, monitoring data from the edge environment could be crucial for troubleshooting the problem.

Edge monitoring challenges While edge monitoring is crucial, it can be a challenge. The fundamental processes behind edge monitoring are the same as those of cloud monitoring. Yet, carrying out edge monitoring processes can be difficult due to several factors that are inherent to edge devices and networks, including the following: Resource limitations. Edge devices can have limited CPU, memory and storage resources. As a result, they are unable to store or process as much monitoring data as conventional infrastructure.

Edge devices can have limited CPU, memory and storage resources. As a result, they are unable to store or process as much monitoring data as conventional infrastructure. Unique data formats. Some edge workloads generate logs and metrics in unique formats that conventional, cloud-based monitoring software might not support.

Some edge workloads generate logs and metrics in unique formats that conventional, cloud-based monitoring software might not support. Lack of monitoring data. Edge devices don't always generate monitoring data. They might have been designed without monitoring in mind.

Edge devices don't always generate monitoring data. They might have been designed without monitoring in mind. Intermittent network connectivity. Edge devices aren't continuously connected to the network, which makes it challenging to collect monitoring data from them. It is possible to collect the data after a device reconnects, but real-time monitoring is impossible with this approach.

Edge devices aren't continuously connected to the network, which makes it challenging to collect monitoring data from them. It is possible to collect the data after a device reconnects, but real-time monitoring is impossible with this approach. Latency and syncing issues. Data syncing issues can occur when integrating monitoring data from multiple edge devices. Due to network latency, some devices can upload data faster than others. This makes it a challenge to determine when two simultaneous events occurred on different devices, complicating the detection of performance or security problems.

Data syncing issues can occur when integrating monitoring data from multiple edge devices. Due to network latency, some devices can upload data faster than others. This makes it a challenge to determine when two simultaneous events occurred on different devices, complicating the detection of performance or security problems. Large data volumes. Edge devices produce a large volume of data, which makes collecting, integrating and correlating all the information in the devices more difficult. Even if the logs and metrics from each edge device are small, comparing and merging discrete data sources from thousands of devices is no simple feat.

Edge devices produce a large volume of data, which makes collecting, integrating and correlating all the information in the devices more difficult. Even if the logs and metrics from each edge device are small, comparing and merging discrete data sources from thousands of devices is no simple feat. Lack of edge-focused monitoring tools. Most monitoring and observability tools are for conventional infrastructure and workloads. Their default data collection and anomaly detection rules are unlikely to work well with edge devices because they don't address considerations that are unique to the edge.