An overview of IoT sensor types and challenges

Sensors are at the heart of IoT product design. They collect data so smart devices can function and recalibrate.

Sensors are devices that detect and respond to changes in an environment. They receive data from a variety of sources, such as temperature meters, and process environmental inputs from changes in motion and pressure. A sensor converts a physical phenomenon, such as a sudden rise in temperature in a data center, into a digital signal. That signal is then converted into a readable format that a human or machine can interpret and act on. For example, sensors in containers on trucks and trains monitor temperature and humidity and alert retailers to any environmental changes that could affect perishable foods.

To oversee and support IoT deployments, IT teams should understand the various types of IoT sensors, the data collection process and potential challenges related to hardware failures, security and a lack of standardization.

Types of sensors and the data they collect All sensors are positioned at the frontend of IoT networks so they can collect data that crosses those networks. Sensors vary in design depending on their specific purpose. For example, sensors can function in either digital or analog mode. Digital sensors interact directly with an IoT microcontroller. If an application requires an analog sensor, the data gathered by that sensor must be converted into a digital format, creating an extra step in the process. Sensors are further differentiated based on the work they perform. For instance, some sensors detect pressure changes in vehicles, aircraft or closed-end manufacturing and laboratory environments. Other sensors are embedded in smartphones or vehicles to detect the orientation of an object as well as motions, such as shaking, tapping, tilting, positioning and vibrating.

How sensors collect and report data Sensors collect and send data in a variety of ways depending on how IoT developers define these processes. In some cases, sensors collect data in a binary format. In other cases, data might be a string of text. Alternatively, some sensors collect analog data that needs to be converted into a digital format before a network and applications can process it. After a sensor collects data, that data moves to a network through an IoT gateway or edge device. The network then forwards data to the cloud or an on-premises processing engine for analytics and outputs, such as alerts.