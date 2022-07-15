Select the right OS for IoT devices

IoT OSes enable devices and apps to communicate with each other and with cloud services within the tight constraints of limited processing power and memory bandwidth. They manage the resources necessary to transmit, collect and store data, so designers must choose the right OS for optimized product performance, security and management.

IoT OSes control smart meters, ATMs, elevators, traffic lights, digital televisions, point-of-sale (POS) terminals and airplane controls.

An OS that controls IoT devices and enables data transfer differs from the typical server or desktop OS, such as macOS or Windows. Desktop OSes carry out the primary functions, such as user interaction and resource management. IoT OSes, on the other hand, are designed specifically to work reliably for IoT use cases, including cellular connectivity, mobility and interoperability.

Get IoT OS selection right IoT devices have less power, memory and processing capabilities than mobile devices and desktop computers. These factors make it important for developers to select the IoT OS that fits a device's capabilities and meets functionality requirements. The IoT OS must support all the application, hardware and connectivity requirements of the product once it is off the manufacturing line and in use. For example, the real-time performance of the OS and the processing power should match the device's expected needs. Designers must automatically build security into the IoT device -- and the OS is a key component. Because different IoT OSes offer different security features, admins should consider what security features their device requires. These include encryption, certification, multilayer defense and compartmentalization. In cases where the parameters of the IoT product will change, developers must select an IoT OS that can scale to accommodate any functionality -- such as data transmission or UX updates -- without any effects to the device's performance.