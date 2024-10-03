How to enroll Windows IoT devices in Microsoft Intune

Device management has evolved in the enterprise to cover more and more devices under one platform, and IoT devices are no exception.

Organizations can enroll devices running Windows IoT with Intune and manage them alongside Windows desktop OSes, smartphones, tablets, macOS desktops and even some Linux distributions. However, the enrollment and management process for IoT devices is unique.

IT administrators that manage Windows IoT endpoints for purposes such as digital signage, thin clients, kiosks, sensors and medical devices, should learn the different management and enrollment options for their IoT fleet.

Different editions of Windows for IoT As organizations plan how to manage Windows IoT devices, it's good to start with a brief overview of the available Windows editions that they can run. The different editions also come with different management options: Windows IoT Enterprise. This is a full version of Windows Enterprise that also includes some specific features to create dedicated devices that are locked down to a specific scenario.

Windows Server IoT 2022. This is a full version of Windows Server 2022 that provides enterprise management and security features to IoT systems. The main differences are in licensing and distribution.

Windows 10 IoT Core. This is the smallest edition of Windows 10. While only running a single app, it still contains the management and security features that are known from Windows 10. Windows IoT Enterprise is the most common edition that is used for fixed-purpose devices. And it's also the edition that fits the easiest in the most common Microsoft-focused unified endpoint management strategies. Something similar is applicable to Windows 10 IoT Core. However, given that this system is only Windows 10 and not Windows 11, it's not an obvious choice when looking at the support timeline of Windows 10.

Microsoft Intune. This is the most common platform for managing Windows IoT Enterprise devices via a cloud-based device management service. It provides similar management capabilities as other Windows Enterprise devices.

Microsoft Configuration Manager. This is the device management platform for Windows IoT Enterprise devices when a cloud-based platform is not available or not an option. It provides similar management capabilities as other Windows Enterprise devices.

This is the device management platform for Windows IoT Enterprise devices when a cloud-based platform is not available or not an option. It provides similar management capabilities as other Windows Enterprise devices. Azure Arc-enabled servers. Administrators can use Azure Arc-enabled servers to connect to Windows IoT Enterprise devices. They provide the ability to monitor performance, discover apps, collect log data and audit settings.