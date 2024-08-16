What is the difference between Windows 10 vs. Windows 10 IoT?

When IoT devices were first invented, they had incredibly simple functions, such as vending, but now, organizations use IoT for edge computing tasks, bringing more management and maintenance needs to these devices.

With added functionality come security concerns as well, so IT teams must carefully select the right underlying OS and management for these unique endpoints. The Windows IoT offerings are one common approach to address these management needs, but there are some major differences between the management of Windows desktop OSes and Windows IoT systems.

Although Microsoft provides several licensing models for IoT, such as Windows Server IoT 2022 and Windows 10 IoT Core, this analysis focuses on the most commonly used Windows IoT system and license, which is Windows IoT 10 Enterprise.

What is Windows IoT Enterprise? The Windows IoT Enterprise product line from Microsoft is designed for fixed-purpose devices. The codebase is derived from Windows Enterprise. The Windows IoT Enterprise product line currently includes three offerings, each with multiple releases: Windows IoT Enterprise LTSC. Windows 10 IoT Enterprise. Windows 11 IoT Enterprise. Windows IoT Enterprise is also available through the General Availability Channel, designed for special-purpose devices that need the latest feature updates as soon as they are released. Windows IoT Enterprise is available through the Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC), which means that it comes with a 10-year support lifecycle for special-purpose devices where stability and minimal changes in functionality are crucial. Newer LTSC releases typically occur on a three-year cycle. Windows IoT Enterprise is also available through the General Availability Channel (GAC), designed for special-purpose devices that need the latest feature updates as soon as they are released. GAC offers a 36-month lifecycle.