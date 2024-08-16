Getty Images/iStockphoto
What is the difference between Windows 10 vs. Windows 10 IoT?
There are several key differences between Windows IoT and a regular Windows desktop OS, so organizations must compare these systems to ensure they deploy the right OS.
When IoT devices were first invented, they had incredibly simple functions, such as vending, but now, organizations use IoT for edge computing tasks, bringing more management and maintenance needs to these devices.
With added functionality come security concerns as well, so IT teams must carefully select the right underlying OS and management for these unique endpoints. The Windows IoT offerings are one common approach to address these management needs, but there are some major differences between the management of Windows desktop OSes and Windows IoT systems.
Although Microsoft provides several licensing models for IoT, such as Windows Server IoT 2022 and Windows 10 IoT Core, this analysis focuses on the most commonly used Windows IoT system and license, which is Windows IoT 10 Enterprise.
What is Windows IoT Enterprise?
The Windows IoT Enterprise product line from Microsoft is designed for fixed-purpose devices. The codebase is derived from Windows Enterprise. The Windows IoT Enterprise product line currently includes three offerings, each with multiple releases:
- Windows IoT Enterprise LTSC.
- Windows 10 IoT Enterprise.
- Windows 11 IoT Enterprise.
Windows IoT Enterprise is available through the Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC), which means that it comes with a 10-year support lifecycle for special-purpose devices where stability and minimal changes in functionality are crucial. Newer LTSC releases typically occur on a three-year cycle.
Windows IoT Enterprise is also available through the General Availability Channel (GAC), designed for special-purpose devices that need the latest feature updates as soon as they are released. GAC offers a 36-month lifecycle.
Comparing Windows 10 and Windows 10 IoT
While both Windows 10 and 11 and Windows 10 IoT and 11 IoT share the same core architecture, there are some differences that organizations should keep in mind before moving forward with one or the other. Organizations should review these differences to ensure their IT staff is equipped to manage the IoT devices and the OS can meet their needs.
This example uses Windows 10 editions for both systems to simplify the comparison.
|Windows 10
|Windows 10 IoT
|Target devices
|Desktops and laptops
|Embedded systems, single-purpose devices
|Lifecycle
|Shorter, 2-3 years and then forced upgrade
|10 years with LSTC, 2-3 with GAC
|Application support
|Wide range of applications and services
|Limited to specific, device-oriented apps and, if using Windows 10 IoT Core, it only supports Universal Windows Platform apps
|Updates
|Regular updates, Windows Defender
|Enhanced security for embedded environments but can be updated using regular update features
|Management tools
|Group Policy, Active Directory, Intune
|Group Policy, Active Directory, Intune, some limited third-party support
|Cost
|Standard licensing models
|Typically lower, with specialized licensing
|Deployment
|General IT environments, Autopilot or network-based installation
|Industry-specific deployments and features such as Autopilot are not supported
|Update frequency
|Regular updates
|Long-term support cycles or regular updates
Windows IoT also has some additional capabilities that are not available in their counterpart in Windows Enterprise:
- Removable Packages (only for LSTC). This enables admins to remove specific feature packages from the OS, such as the Microsoft Media Foundation package. This package enables the OS to run multimedia content, reducing the footprint.
- Compact OS. This installs the OS files as compressed files and lets admins run the OS from the compressed files to save disk space. While this causes a performance hit, it is not that noticeable if the system is running on a modern solid-state drive.
Another significant feature on IoT-based Windows devices, also available in other Windows versions, is Unified Write Filter. UWF is an optional Windows feature designed to protect drives by intercepting and redirecting all write operations, such as application installations, settings changes and saved data, to a virtual overlay. The virtual overlay acts as a temporary location that is cleared upon reboot or when a guest user logs off, ensuring that the original drive remains unaltered and secure. This service can be enabled and disabled to ensure that one can make changes and run updates to the OS before enabling the feature again.
When comparing the features and functionality of Windows 10 IoT with Windows Enterprise, there are only a few service differences. Given this similarity, isn't it more efficient to use Windows Enterprise across the board and streamline management, rather than maintaining a few IoT-based deployments?
The short answer is: It depends.
In some cases, hardware vendors provide embedded devices preinstalled with Windows 10 IoT as part of their service lifecycle. For example, X-ray machines may come with Windows 10 IoT to take advantage of the LTSC release cycle, ensuring a life span of up to 10 years, instead of requiring frequent updates.
Another scenario is for retail systems, such as point-of-sale systems and kiosks, that can benefit from the fixed-purpose nature of Windows IoT. These devices require a stable environment tailored to specific tasks, which is facilitated by the IoT-specific OS. In addition, the specialized licensing for Windows IoT can be more cost-effective for devices that only need to run specific applications, reducing the overall licensing costs for large-scale retail deployments.
Choosing between Windows 10 IoT and standard Windows 10 versions ultimately depends on the specific needs and requirements of the environment. While Windows IoT offers distinct advantages in terms of longevity, stability and tailored functionality for fixed-purpose devices, standard Windows versions may be more suitable for general-purpose computing needs.
Marius Sandbu is a cloud evangelist for Sopra Steria in Norway who mainly focuses on end-user computing and cloud-native technology.