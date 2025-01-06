What are the hardware requirements for Windows 10 IoT?

What kind of embedded devices can use the lightweight Windows 10 IoT Core, and what kind require the more robust Windows 10 IoT Enterprise?

Windows 10 IoT Core is ideal for smaller devices such as gateways, wearables and single-board computers like a Raspberry Pi. Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, on the other hand, is closer to the full Windows 10 experience and intended for more powerful or dedicated use devices such as industrial PCs, point-of-sale (POS) systems and kiosks.

While that generalization might point in the right direction, finding the answer should start with checking the preferred minimum system requirements.

Windows 10 IoT Core and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise Windows 10 IoT Core is a lightweight version of Windows 10 designed specifically for small, resource-constrained devices, such as single-board computers and embedded systems in an internet of things ecosystem. It's intended for devices that don't require a traditional desktop interface, but still need connectivity, security and the ability to run Universal Windows Platform applications. It's ideal for low-power, embedded systems and devices with a single purpose, like digital signage, wearables, or smart homes and buildings. Despite being lightweight, Windows 10 IoT Core offers enterprise-grade security features such as Secure Boot, BitLocker and Trusted Platform Module (TPM). This helps to ensure IoT devices running this OS are secure and trusted within larger enterprise networks. Windows 10 IoT Enterprise is identical to Windows 10 Enterprise, but intended for fixed-function devices, such as POS systems, medical devices and industrial PCs. The Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC, or Long-Term Servicing Channel, product option is best for mission-critical systems such as medical devices and industrial control systems that require long-term reliability and minimal downtime.

What are the preferred Windows 10 IoT Core hardware requirements? Windows 10 IoT Core is ideal for small devices with limited resources. Windows IoT relies on the BIOS or UEFI to correctly detect and initialize the necessary hardware components before the OS takes over. Processor: Arm-based, e.g., Arm Cortex-A53 with 32-bit or 64-bit Arm architecture; x86/x64-based, e.g., Intel Atom, Intel Celeron or similar low-power x86 processors.

Arm-based, e.g., Arm Cortex-A53 with 32-bit or 64-bit Arm architecture; x86/x64-based, e.g., Intel Atom, Intel Celeron or similar low-power x86 processors. RAM: 256 MB minimum for very lightweight devices, but 512 MB or more is preferred for better performance.

256 MB minimum for very lightweight devices, but 512 MB or more is preferred for better performance. Storage: 2 GB minimum.

2 GB minimum. Graphics: DirectX 9 or later with WDDM (Windows Display Driver Model) 1.0 driver for devices with a display.

DirectX 9 or later with WDDM (Windows Display Driver Model) 1.0 driver for devices with a display. Network: Ethernet, Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity, depending on the device's purpose.

Ethernet, Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity, depending on the device's purpose. Peripherals: GPIO pins, I2C, SPI and UART support for communication with external sensors and peripherals.

What are the preferred Windows 10 IoT Enterprise hardware requirements? Windows 10 IoT Enterprise is designed for more powerful devices, such as industrial PCs, ATMs and POS systems. It provides the full Windows experience with IoT-specific enhancements. Processor: x86/x64-based processors, including Intel Core i3/i5/i7, Intel Xeon, AMD Ryzen or equivalent.

x86/x64-based processors, including Intel Core i3/i5/i7, Intel Xeon, AMD Ryzen or equivalent. RAM: 1 GB minimum for 32-bit systems; 2 GB minimum for 64-bit systems.

1 GB minimum for 32-bit systems; 2 GB minimum for 64-bit systems. Storage: 16 GB minimum for 32-bit installations; 20 GB minimum for 64-bit installations.

16 GB minimum for 32-bit installations; 20 GB minimum for 64-bit installations. TPM: TPM 2.0.

TPM 2.0. Graphics: DirectX 9 or later with WDDM 1.0 driver. Additional hardware for optional GPU processing for high-performance graphics or AI processing needs.

DirectX 9 or later with WDDM 1.0 driver. Additional hardware for optional GPU processing for high-performance graphics or AI processing needs. Network: Ethernet or Wi-Fi connectivity. Optional cellular connectivity for mobile devices.

Ethernet or Wi-Fi connectivity. Optional cellular connectivity for mobile devices. Display: Optional, depending on the device. Consumer, enterprise and industrial IoT devices include smart TVs and smart sensors outfitted for conference rooms and assembly line machines.