What is a Raspberry Pi used for?

The Raspberry Pi microcontroller was first developed in 2012, and many new generations and types have since become available. Because of its low cost -- prices start around $35 -- the Raspberry Pi is within reach for anyone who wants to become familiar with programming, electronics and computer-based controls.

Because the Raspberry Pi was initially designed for educational purposes, many Raspberry Pi projects available online focus on hobbyist and learning contexts -- but the Raspberry Pi also has applications in business and IT operations.

What is a Raspberry Pi? The Raspberry Pi is a type of single-board computer (SBC), meaning that its entire hardware set is placed on a single electronics board. There are no CPU sockets, memory slots or extension buses, such as Peripheral Component Interconnect Express, or PCIe, to swap out or add components. The board of a Raspberry Pi contains a CPU; memory; LAN, USB and micro HDMI ports; and a slot for a micro SD card. The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B is the top model at the time of publication.

Alternatives to the Raspberry Pi The Raspberry Pi is not the only SBC on the market. There are around a dozen serious competitors, some of which are faster, cheaper and specialized for certain use cases, such as gaming or AI. One of the first Raspberry Pi rivals was called the Banana Pi, but fruit names have not become the standard. Other options include the following: Asus Tinker Board

Libre Computer Board

Odroid

Onion Omega

NanoPi The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B.

Raspberry Pi features With the broad choice of SBCs available today, there's one for every project. An SBC for a simple home project requires different specs than one for an industry project in an enterprise environment. But the Raspberry Pi remains one of the most popular SBCs thanks to its enormous community support and accessory availability. Choosing the right Raspberry Pi model for a project requires an understanding of what features the Raspberry Pi offers. More traditional boards, ranging from the Raspberry Pi 1 to the latest 4 Model B, have USB 3.0 ports, an Ethernet port and -- for some models -- a dual HDMI port. While the Raspberry Pi Zero has only a micro HDMI and micro USB port, it offers Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support, which the aforementioned models lack.