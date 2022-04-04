Can 'shift left' in DevOps pipelines go too far?

A plethora of CI/CD toolchains now builds in "shift-left" features, but as with many other aspects of DevOps practices­, organizational maturity -- or lack thereof -- can turn tools into obstacles.

In recent weeks, DevOps pipeline vendors have rolled out a steady stream of updates to software delivery toolchains that build in features at the early stages of the development process, before code changes reach production deployment. This approach is called shift left because it emphasizes the left side of a typical DevOps workflow diagram.

When approached correctly, the shift-left approach has compelling benefits -- software flaws are much more difficult and expensive to fix the further along they are in the delivery process, especially once they reach production. Thus, shift left, developer accountability for how apps perform in production, and DevOps pipelines are here to stay. Pipeline vendors also tout the fact that their ready-made shift-left plugins require developers and DevOps pros to do less integration work.

However, some organizations mistake shift left for "let's make developers do everything," and sow chaos in the form of developer burnout and slowed velocity, IT practitioners said.

"It should not mean 'developers now have a new job' -- that's the way some organizations are handling it, and that's not right," said Chris Riley, senior manager of developer relations at marketing tech firm HubSpot. "Some organizations get into this 'NoOps' mindset, but if they try to implement all that stuff without doing automation and expecting developers to just change how they operate, that's going to be a problem."

Shift-left tools target the early stages of DevOps pipelines, typically listed on the left side of workflow diagrams, as shown here

The risk of a shift-left 'hairball' Some IT pros said they find vendors oversell their shift-left products' benefits for developer experience, without taking the operational maturity of the organization into account. "You ask who their [target] users are and start to wonder if they're looking for a guy with a big red 'S' on his chest," said Jim Ford, chief architect at a fintech company, GAIN Credit, based in San Diego. "Nine times out of 10, their story there is a little bit aspirational -- my polite way of saying unrealistic." Then, Ford said, there's the sheer number of overlapping "shift left" tools and vendors trying to sell them, which creates its own problems. Harness.io, for example, last month acquired ChaosNative, creators of an open source chaos engineering project, with the goal of shifting the practice of random testing for failures into CI/CD pipelines. The vendor added two more shift-left modules on March 22, which build security test orchestration and site reliability engineering into pipelines as well. Also on March 22, GitOps vendor Weaveworks made its first integration of policy-as-code shift-left tooling generally available, based on its acquisition of Magalix in January. The next week, on March 29, a French startup called Cycloid added a predictive financial operations (FinOps) utility to its DevOps automation product. That same day, app security vendor Contrast Security announced a partnership with Red Hat to embed its shift-left tools within the OpenShift platform. Red Hat already offered similar integrations from partners such as Snyk and its 2021 acquisition of StackRox. Other DevOps products from vendors that range from GitLab and GitHub to CloudBees and JFrog embed their own "shift left" features into "end to end" software delivery toolchains, as pre-built DevOps platforms gain popularity in the industry. Cloud providers, too, build shift-left features into their own pipeline tools. "The other problem I have is redundancy of tooling," Ford said. "You have pricing that pushes the client toward a platform purchase ... but do I get rid of the one that I'm getting free from Amazon? It becomes another chance to get into a little bit of a hairball."