AppDev leaders eye Postman AI tools for API development

Postman added an "Agent Mode" and other AI features to its software this week, a move welcomed by one of its customers and a large business partner as AI apps alter the evolution and management of APIs.

Similar to general-purpose AI coding agents, Postman's Agent Mode can summarize APIs, diagnose issues and apply updates. However, Postman has trained large language models (LLMs) and developed agents that specialize in API development, said Balaji Raghavan, head of engineering at Postman.

"APIs can get really complex and really big, when you think about, for example, a banking system," he said. "If you just dump everything as context into a model to operate with, you're soon going to have a lot of hallucinations and lose the ability to contextualize down to the specific request that you're trying to operate on or modify. This is where we started building agents that can really focus and solve for specific test, design and development journeys."

Balaji Raghavan Balaji Raghavan

Postman's API Catalog was also among multiple updates to the API testing and development vendor's software this week. It offers a consolidated view of which APIs are in use in development, test and production environments and who owns them. The feature had already been in development at Postman before the AI coding craze hit but moved up the priority list in response to the trend, according to Raghavan.

"With agentic AI, there are going to be more APIs needed because you don't want broad exposure of your APIs -- there will be more APIs generated for agents to operate [safely] with back-end systems," he said. "Internally, we were seeing an explosion of the number of APIs through either direct HTTP web sockets or even MCP [Model Context Protocol], and we quickly realized that there needed to be some way for leaders to start governing that."

Postman also built out further AI-focused integrations into its platform with this release. They include:

Git workflows that manage API specs, collections, tests, mocks and environments directly in developers' git repos and local file systems;

MCP servers from Atlassian, Amazon CloudWatch, GitHub, Linear, Sentry and Webflow;

An integrated API distribution and publishing mechanism for documentation, workflows, sandboxes and SDKs in one place. Context engineering is the real differentiator for agentic AI platforms and that's where Postman makes its bet. Torsten VolkAnalyst, Omdia

The major challenge for Postman will be rising above the noise in an overstuffed marketplace for AI agent tools, according to Torsten Volk, an analyst at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget.

"Context engineering is the real differentiator for agentic AI platforms and that's where Postman makes its bet. … [It] already owns the API catalog, the specs, the test results and increasingly the production behavior data that agents need to make informed decisions," Volk said. "The open question is whether Postman can hold on to that context advantage as IDE-native AI assistants, observability platforms and platform engineering toolchains all race to assemble the same picture from [another] direction."

Specialized API AI piques customer's interest One Postman customer said he sees the appeal of specialized agents for API development, where he was skeptical of last year's market buzz around vibe coding. This focus, along with the governance features built into Postman, makes its AI agents more appealing to enterprise teams, according to Ben Heil, a principal engineer at an HR software company based in the Midwest that he requested not be named. "API quality and consistency are more important than ever because of AI -- this is in contrast to the 'vibe coding' movement that we've seen over the last couple of years," Heil said. "Without quality and consistency standards, the API sprawl problem created by AI acceleration will create mountains of technical debt that will smother innovation and time to market for teams." Heil said he plans to use Agent Mode at his company and said he sees it as an improvement over Postman's previous LLM assistant called Postbot. "The problem with chatbots is that they are single-turn, which limits their ability to do more than generate individual artifacts," Heil said. "The single-turn nature also limits its ability to make cohesive design 'decisions' because the context between requests needs to be reestablished each time. With a multi-turn agentic system, the possibilities expand." Heil also said the new git integration is a smart move for Postman, making it "a more ergonomic fit with the way most software teams operate today, especially with tools like GitHub Copilot or Claude Code, which are also operating directly off of git repository context and instructions."