Secure MCP servers to safeguard AI and corporate data

The deployment of AI for business use cases has become a major enterprise priority. But to reap AI's potentially game-changing productivity and innovation benefits, organizations must connect large language models to their internal data and services. Enter Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, which act as middlemen or bridges between LLMs and corporate tools.

Anthropic created the MCP open standard in late 2024 without native role restrictions or access controls, leaving security up to users. In the rush to realize agentic AI's business value, many organizations have deployed MCP servers without proper safeguards. In one recent analysis, researchers found nearly 2,000 MCP servers with no security controls, exposing AI systems and corporate data to the open web.

What makes MCP servers useful for businesses also makes them attractive targets for attackers: They have access to important, often sensitive, digital assets and enable privileged actions. It is therefore critical for CISOs and their teams to implement appropriate security measures -- policies, practices and controls -- to block unauthorized access, defend against arbitrary command execution, prevent data loss and ensure compliance.