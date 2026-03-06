How network modernization creates measurable ROI

Networks are the cornerstone of any modern business. Networks play a crucial part in nearly every aspect of an enterprise's daily operations. Networks enable customers, suppliers and partners to access enterprise data and services, while also connecting IoT, central systems, cloud architectures and more.

However, most enterprises haven't upgraded their networks to relevant standards. Companies must be prepared to invest in their networks to improve infrastructure.

Upgrading a network improves performance, resiliency, security and flexibility. Moreover, these areas of improvement can yield returns on the investment, such as the following:

Performance improvements. Better performance increases productivity, UX, higher revenue and partner retention.

Better performance increases productivity, UX, higher revenue and partner retention. Resiliency. Greater resiliency reduces network downtime, eliminating lost revenue and service restoration costs.

Greater resiliency reduces network downtime, eliminating lost revenue and service restoration costs. Security. Stronger security leads to fewer and less severe cybersecurity incidents, reducing the costs of breach-related downtime.

Stronger security leads to fewer and less severe cybersecurity incidents, reducing the costs of breach-related downtime. Flexibility. More flexibility reduces the time it takes to deploy new services, which can create new revenue streams.

A modern network strategy reflects infrastructure that delivers continuous availability and superior performance as it minimizes risk. Because networks are such a crucial part of business, organizations must modernize their networks to support the needs and requirements of their respective enterprises.

Business cases point to the results of network investments When measuring the ROI of network investments, enterprises can realize direct and indirect returns. Most enterprises won't realize every return. It largely depends on how the organization conducts business. Direct returns on investments Some returns are easier to quantify than others. For example, if a company's e-tailing site is inaccessible because the network connecting the front end to the back end is down, that has direct and measurable costs. Essentially, when organizations prevent lost revenue during downtime, it can be seen as a return on the investment. Any company should be able to compile an overall average cost per minute of downtime for these operations, as well as per-service and seasonally adjusted figures. A chief financial officer or chief revenue officer is likely to pay more attention to a network failure that happens during a rush, with its higher direct cost-per-minute-of-downtime, than to a generic scenario using an annual average. It's also typically easier for IT staff to provide accurate estimates of the cost in staff and contractor time -- and therefore wages -- to restore network service. Direct returns can also include penalties for failing to perform contractually obligated actions within a specified time. They might also result from a network-based breach that leads to the loss of client data, potentially resulting in fines, legal fees and settlements. Indirect returns on investments Other potential returns are harder to quantify, however. Take customer or staff satisfaction with enterprise systems, for example. Poor performance often affects both customer and user satisfaction. However, network performance isn't always a factor in system performance, and it might not be the most important. Some aspects of poor performance, such as transaction failures caused by timeouts, are easy to track. These failures often occur due to packet loss or increased latency, which are more likely to cause transaction-level problems as applications shift to complex architectures. It's possible to quantify the return gained from avoiding episodes of poor performance and to estimate the potential added revenue from improved overall performance. Indirect returns can include expenses like the money spent paying non-IT staff for time they are unable to spend on their jobs when the network is down. Some parts of a company, like sales, can quantify this kind of idle-time cost, but many other parts, such as HR or financial services, can't.

Measure to manage It's crucial to have relevant data to understand the return on any investment. Important network metrics to evaluate include the following: Service availability. Service accessibility rather than component uptimes.

Service accessibility rather than component uptimes. User-level performance. Service performance at the user-relevant level, usually transaction rates and transaction completion times.

Service performance at the user-relevant level, usually transaction rates and transaction completion times. Network metrics. Network operations metrics, such as mean time to repair and mean time to identify, measure IT's ability to address problems in the existing environment.

Network operations metrics, such as mean time to repair and mean time to identify, measure IT's ability to address problems in the existing environment. Service flexibility. The time it takes staff to spin up new services.

The time it takes staff to spin up new services. Network-based breaches. The number of network-based breaches and the median time to contain a breach and recover from a breach. Similarly, CIOs will need to look at the following stats to determine the ROI of network investments: Revenue at as granular a level as possible -- dollars per transaction, dollars per minute and dollars per staff member.

Customer satisfaction.

Employee satisfaction, leading to greater productivity and less turnover.