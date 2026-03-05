Apple just went down-market with MacBook Neo

Apple announced the MacBook Neo this week, and its $599 price is something I didn't think I'd ever see from Apple. It's built on the A18 Pro chip (not an M-series processor, and not even the latest mobile processor), comes with only 8 GB of RAM, a 13-inch display and what can only be described as a budget spec sheet by Mac standards. Here's a quick interpretation of what this is, and what it isn't.

The specs are … ok

The $599 base model gets you 256 GB of storage, two USB 3 ports (not Thunderbolt), no backlit keyboard and no Touch ID. If you want Touch ID and 512 GB of storage, that's the $699 configuration. Either way, you're getting 8 GB of memory and an iPhone-class processor, which puts this somewhere between a discounted MacBook Air and an iPad with the keyboard case that runs MacOS, though without a touchscreen. I'm sure this will be more than enough for the student or the end user who just does lightweight stuff in the browser. But with an older mobile processor and 8 GB of RAM, I don't expect this to be a machine that you can keep using for years and years.

The specs are what they are. I found it interesting that the product page read like an intro-to-Mac guide written for someone who has never touched one, or who always wanted a Mac but didn't have the budget for one. It walks you through what the trackpad does, advertises Safari and FaceTime by name, and assures you that Microsoft 365 and Zoom work on Mac. It literally says, "even if you've never used a Mac before." There's even a section advertising "free antivirus protections," which is just Apple's existing XProtect and Gatekeeper positioned against Defender.

Apple has done competitive marketing before (remember "I'm a Mac?"), but those ads positioned Mac as cooler and better for people who were already cross-shopping. For the Neo, Apple is saying "we're equal" at the same volume as "we're cool." The whole page is designed to make that person comfortable with the idea of switching over.

They're also leaning hard on the iPhone-plus-Mac story here, highlighting handoff, texting from your laptop, universal clipboard, AirDrop and iPhone mirroring. Anyone who has tried to make Phone Link work on Windows knows the pain Apple is solving, and the pitch is simple: If you already carry an iPhone -- and a lot of people do -- the ecosystem argument at $599 is suddenly very compelling. Plus, the laptop is literally cheaper than the cost of the phone. For some, that might be a no-brainer.