How network efficiency advances ESG goals

Environmental, social and governance principles shape how companies intend to achieve sustainability and ethical goals.

For IT companies, one of the key ways to reach ESG goals is to minimize their energy consumption even as they reduce the overall environmental footprint of their operations. By ensuring their networks are as environmentally efficient as possible, companies can reduce operational costs, strengthen data security and gain stakeholder trust.

The road to network-efficient ESG isn't easy, however. Networking is complex, encompassing data centers, infrastructure, fixed and mobile networks, a myriad of end-user devices and low-power IoT products. Investing in energy-efficient networks can be expensive. Compatibility with existing enterprise hardware is another challenge.

Improving network efficiency The world generated more than 175 zettabytes of data in 2025, according to an IDC study. The data centers processing all that information consumed more than 400 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity -- 1.5% of the world's total -- in 2024, according to a report from the International Energy Agency. Energy consumption by data centers is projected to grow to 500 TWh in 2026, the agency said. Cooling and environmental control account for more than 30% of electricity bills. Storage and networking equipment account for roughly 5% of data center electricity consumption. Power-hungry networking equipment, including routers, switches and access points, add significant totals to the carbon footprint. Legacy, outdated or underutilized networking equipment contributes to operational waste through frequent upgrades and shorter lifecycles. Hardware and software significantly contribute to greenhouse emissions.

ESG's influence on network operations Enterprises consider the efficiency and recyclability of networking equipment in setting ESG targets. But that's only one piece of the puzzle. They also evaluate the role innovative technologies can play to help them reach their goals without compromising their existing network operations. Below are some approaches companies use to meet their network efficiency and ESG targets. Software-defined networking SDN separates the network's hardware plane from its control plane; as a result, the network is centrally managed through software rather than manual configuration. SDN improves data center network provisioning, traffic and routing efficiency, flexibility and security. SDN can also be used to identify and manage idle machines, thereby enforcing energy-efficient policies across enterprise networks. Cloud-based SDN can further reduce operational waste and associated costs. Network topology selection Fewer hops and shorter routing paths result in lower energy consumption throughout the operation. Consider a centralized star or tree with SDN to optimize the network. The same applies to high-performance computing within hyperscale data centers. Other topologies, such as torus and dragonfly, tend to consume less power and perform more efficiently under various loads. Virtualization Network functions virtualization (NFV) lets companies use software and off-the-shelf servers to replace firewalls, routers, load balancers and other dedicated hardware. SDN-based network virtualization can run multiple virtual networks over the same set of devices, optimizing energy and costs. NaaS NaaS allows enterprises to rent networking equipment, software, frequency band allocations, Wi-Fi and other parts of network infrastructure, even as it shifts CapEx costs to OpEx. Companies pay only for what they use, helping them reduce their energy consumption and carbon footprint.

Network strategies for ESG Some networking strategies, such as intent-based networking and zero-trust network access, are inherently primed for ESG. IBN. Uses AI and machine learning to optimize the network and implement policies that align with business goals. The approach -- with its centralized policy-driven control -- meets regulatory compliance and transparency goals even as it helps build trust among employees, leaders and stakeholders. IBN can serve as an energy-conscious tactic that meshes efficiency and governance.

ZTNA. An enterprise standard in reducing risk exposure of critical data. ZTNA can improve accountability and strengthen governance by enforcing strict policies.

Best practices for aligning networks with ESG goals The first step for aligning a network with ESG is to invest in energy-efficient hardware and protocols. Reduce the power consumption of Ethernet devices by complying with IEEE 802.3az. Low power idle mode, rapid wake-up and adaptive power usage help optimize the network for sustainability. Deploy dynamic power scaling and adopt adaptive link rate technologies. Cloud-based services, such as SDN, NFV, and NaaS, are integral to energy-efficient networking. Below are some other considerations for optimizing a network for ESG. Content-centric networking Implementing CCN -- even if it's only in a portion of the existing enterprise network -- can help companies optimize bandwidth and reduce redundant traffic. Edge computing Edge computing and IoT integration are methods to fulfill network efficiency ESG goals. Low-power devices that operate offline avoid round-trip requests and keep data close to the generation point. Data transfer is fast and less energy-intensive. Choose green electricity According to a report from Ericsson, the information and communications technology sector -- which encompasses data centers, networks and IoT devices -- reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 3.8% from 2020 to 2024, in significant part due to the integration of solar- and wind-based renewable energy in data centers. Social initiatives Networking-related innovations enable enterprises to improve social outcomes even as more of the world's population gains access to digital services and essential resources. Big telecoms, network operators, SIM card companies, and various other enterprises target economically challenged or remote and underserved areas.