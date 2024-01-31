Finding the best mobile hotspot option for remote work

Mobile hotspots, which use cellular data to connect nearby devices to the internet, are helpful tools for remote workers in case of Wi-Fi connectivity issues.

There are two types: dedicated hotspot devices and personal hotspots. Dedicated devices are hardware specifically made to provide a hotspot connection, and they come with their own data plans. A personal hotspot is a common smartphone feature that makes it possible for the phone to act as a wireless router, broadcasting a service set identifier -- or network name -- and enabling the connection of devices such as laptops and tablets to that router. Remote workers who don't have a steady or secure internet connection can easily set up their smartphone's hotspot and connect their laptop or tablet to gain the capabilities they had with regular Wi-Fi.

A personal hotspot, however, comes with the following limitations:

It uses battery power very quickly. Users should plug their device into a power source while using the hotspot.

It can effectively support two or three users or devices unless they are doing internet-intensive work. Using it to support an individual device will provide the best performance.

The mobile phone hosting the hotspot must support the latest cellular and Wi-Fi technology.

It uses up a lot of cellular data.

As a result, dedicated hotspot devices are a better fit for some use cases. While using a smartphone's hotspot feature is more cost-effective, there are features and capabilities that can make a mobile hotspot device more advantageous. It is important to analyze these options and their features to choose between personal hotspots and dedicated hotspot devices. For many organizations, the best strategy might be a combination of the two.

IT managers should assess their organizations' needs to determine which tools to use. The following table outlines the differences between personal hotspots and dedicated hotspot devices:

Feature Personal hotspot Dedicated hotspot device Individual use Cost-effective. Usually too costly for an individual. Multiple users Can handle a few users, but performance might be an issue. Many devices offer 10-30 connections, making it excellent for groups or team collaboration and remote meetings. Battery life Drains the smartphone's battery. Offers 6-24 hours of continuous use for multiple users, depending on the device. Data plan Usually built into the phone's data plan, but some plans exclude hotspot access. Wide variety of data plans, with some that come built into the device. More robust offerings than phone plans. International access Use the carrier's SIM. Unlocked to ensure local country SIM is often available. Some devices are locked to a carrier, but most are unlocked. Some devices only work in certain global areas. Cost Included in the cost of the phone. Range in cost from $20-$1000. Some are pocket-sized for individual use; others are large devices connecting 32 users. Versatility Limited but simple to set up, and easier to use than a separate device. Some include Ethernet ports, external antenna ports, management software, or advanced security options. Various devices support Wi-Fi 4, Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6. Flexible based on carrier network.

For sales staff that operate on their own, the smartphone might be the best option. But for a team of auditors that need stronger security, an external hotspot device with multiple connections and more management would be best. If a user's smartphone doesn't have a hotspot feature or if their data plan excludes it, they can consider purchasing an inexpensive hotspot device. Overall, the choice should match the need.

Important factors for choosing a mobile hotspot device When deciding to purchase an external hotspot device, there are several factors to consider. IT teams can find the best option for their organization by examining costs, battery life, available features and more. Cost of the device and data plan Costs can range anywhere from $20 -- such as with small pocket hotspots for individual users -- to nearly $1000 -- such as with hotspots that can connect over 30 devices and offer several additional features. These hotspots come with their own data plans as well. Some have built-in plans included with the device, while others have separate plans. Wireless standard connectivity When purchasing a Wi-Fi hotspot, note which of the following wireless standards it supports: 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6). This is the newest standard with the fastest speeds.

This is the newest standard with the fastest speeds. 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5). This standard has slower speeds and is found on most 4G LTE hotspots.

This standard has slower speeds and is found on most 4G LTE hotspots. 802.11n (Wi-Fi 4). This standard has the slowest speeds and is not ideal for connecting multiple devices. Compare the network frequencies of the device with the network provider. Note that wireless speeds vary based on the carrier's availability in certain locations. Speeds might also vary across a country, but a Wi-Fi 6 device will connect to a Wi-Fi 4 network at the Wi-Fi 4 speed. Download speeds depend on the carrier's network in a given location. Battery life Battery life varies greatly, generally ranging from 6 to 24 continuous service hours. If the device is only used intermittently, battery life will be longer. Users should realistically be able to keep the device plugged in most of the time, so battery life isn't a top issue in many cases. SIM card lock This is one of the most important hotspot considerations. A locked device comes with a SIM card from a carrier, and the customer is bound to that carrier. Thus, when using it internationally, it's not possible to shop around for a local SIM card to get a better rate. Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile all provide locked versions that are available on Amazon or through the carrier. Unlocked devices do not come with a SIM -- or they come with a replaceable one -- so customers can purchase a SIM and separate data plan, which many manufacturers offer with their device. International connections This aspect is complicated, as international capability can mean different things. Some Huawei hotspots, for example, are built for Europe, Africa and parts of Asia, and they actually won't work in the U.S. If users need support for uncommon countries, check the list of countries the device supports. 5G range There are three ranges for 5G: low-band, midband and high-band. These bands operate at specific frequencies and provide varying speeds and areas of coverage. Low-band 5G has the best coverage of the three but the slowest speed. High-band 5G has the fastest connection speeds but at a cost of limited coverage. Midband 5G provides a balance between the two, offering good speed and coverage. C-band, which the Federal Communications Commission granted licenses for in 2021, is a frequency range on the midband spectrum that offers the best performance. Because it is new, however, few hotspot devices currently support it. IT administrators should also consider the following questions: Is the hotspot device commonly available? Devices should be easy to obtain for replacement and expansion. How many devices can the hotspot support simultaneously?

Does the hotspot include a TS-9 port or other external antenna support? An antenna provides better coverage.

Does the hotspot include an Ethernet port? This provides additional connectivity.