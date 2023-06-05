How to troubleshoot when a hotspot is not working on Android

When home internet problems strike, a mobile hotspot can work as an easy fix, so admins and users must know how to troubleshoot any issues with this backup option.

With the use of mobile hotspots, Android devices can serve as a network hub providing internet connectivity to other devices, which is helpful for remote and hybrid workers who need a backup connectivity option or an option during travel. However, all the variations that come from carrier customizations and OS versions can make it more difficult to support Android users.

Challenges for supporting Android remote work hotspots Supporting Android device hotspots can present some challenges from both a technical and a security standpoint. IT administrators should understand the problems that sometimes come with mobile hotspots and how they can cause performance issues. Compatibility with different Android versions The Android OS is available on several different smartphones and tablets from several OEMs, and that can be both a strength and a weakness for the operating system. The large OEM ecosystem running different OS versions can make it challenging to support hotspots, primarily for organizations that have a BYOD program. Compatibility issues show up as dropped connections and slow speeds. Security risks Android hotspots can pose a significant security risk to hybrid and remote workforces, as they might expose the connected device to unauthorized access. For example, an attacker could intercept sensitive data that a user transmits over their Wi-Fi hotspot. Hackers could also use the hotspot to launch attacks against other devices on the network. Android hotspots can pose a significant security risk to hybrid and remote workforces, as they might expose the connected device to unauthorized access. Bandwidth limitations Hotspot connectivity is meant for situational internet access, not as a full-time substitute for an internet connection. Like iPhone hotspots, Android devices have limited bandwidth for hotspot use. The ideal hotspot use case for end users is to send a last email or Slack message telling their coworkers that they've lost power or their internet is down. Bandwidth limitations mean slow speeds or dropped connections when a user connects multiple devices to an Android hotspot. Poor network coverage or high demand for data usage also contribute to bandwidth issues. Battery drain Using an Android device as a hotspot can quickly drain the battery, especially if users turn it on for extended periods or connect multiple devices to it. Battery drain can significantly limit the usefulness of the hotspot for users who need to rely on their device for other functions. End-user education Many users might not be aware of the security risks associated with using an Android hotspot. They also might not know how to secure their device and network properly. This lack of awareness can lead to the inadvertent exposure of sensitive information or the unintentional sharing of the hotspot with unauthorized users. The other user training element to consider is the costs associated with hotspot data usage. A BYOD user resorting to their Android device hotspot for business connectivity could easily blow through their personal account's data allotment, leading to an unexpectedly high bill from their carrier. Such a high charge might exceed their corporate cellphone or BYOD expense allotment if not planned correctly. Users with an Android hotspot on their corporate-issued phone will need training on corporate hotspot usage policies, managing cellular data and troubleshooting.