Broadband equity initiatives bridge digital divide in K-12

In today's digital era, sufficient network connectivity is a necessity in education. A clear delineation exists between those with and without network access: On one side of the digital divide are students with access to devices and network connectivity; on the opposite are students lagging behind their peers because of limited connectivity and resources.

The COVID-19 pandemic emphasized the digital divide in education, which prompted service providers, stakeholders and other organizations to partner together to bridge the gap. As different entities collaborate to address the digital divide, they find that, like other socioeconomic inequities in the U.S., it disproportionally affects students from marginalized backgrounds, low-income families and rural areas.

Broadband equity programs fund infrastructure upgrades to bring network access to underserved communities. While challenges sometimes impede the success of these initiatives, they are still some of the most effective programs in bridging the digital divide in education.

E-Rate bridges the gap between urban, rural school districts Rural communities typically have only a few options for network services. Providers don't compete for customers in those areas, so they have little financial reason to offer faster or less expensive services. Service providers in rural areas instead opt to provide cheaper, outdated legacy options, said Tyler Cooper, editor in chief of BroadbandNow Research, the analytics offshoot of BroadbandNow, a data aggregation company focused on internet connectivity. "These communities have fewer broadband options overall and often are disproportionately disadvantaged when it comes to the access side of things," Cooper said. This discrepancy prompted Pinal County, Ariz., to find a way to upgrade the networks in its school districts, said Peter Lin, associate superintendent of technology at Pinal County. Pinal County, located between the metropolitan counties of Maricopa and Pima, has dozens of schools that serve an approximate 45,000 students. Compared to its urbanized neighbors, Pinal County is a primarily rural area that had outdated infrastructure. Service providers in the area were initially reluctant to upgrade their network infrastructure due to a lack of incentive, deeming an upgrade unprofitable due to the county's low population density, Lin said. As such, teachers -- who connected to networks via decades-old T1 network services -- resorted to instructing students with learning methods behind modern educational advances. "The price and the speed [of the network] weren't equitable," Lin said. "This can impact student learning experiences, as they had to use traditional, '70s classroom methods, like the way I grew up." Lin and his team wanted to provide modern learning experiences and ensure that Pinal County's students could stay level with their peers. They issued a request for proposal under the Federal Communications Commission's E-Rate program to receive funding to subsidize a network infrastructure upgrade project. The E-Rate program, backed by the Universal Service Administrative Company, provides affordable telecommunications and information services to schools and libraries. Their request was approved, and Pinal County received a $30 million grant from E-Rate. The county then partnered with Zayo, a network communications infrastructure provider, to build fiber optic networks for its school districts. Zayo installed a 10 Gbps fiber optic backbone network for Pinal County's school districts. The upgraded network provided speeds more than 6,000 times faster than the legacy T1 internet lines at a $60 subsidy. Pinal County experienced an additional value add as the infrastructure extended across the community to businesses and governments. But its school districts reaped the most benefits from the upgrade, thanks to networks on par with neighboring districts. "We're equitable," Lin said. "We have the bandwidth needed to supply the same technology as large districts in Maricopa County. We're even here in Pinal County, and it's affordable."