Mitel elevates hybrid cloud control with Edge and WX

LAS VEGAS -- Mitel is enhancing hybrid cloud capabilities to provide organizations with greater control over critical services and to streamline operational workflows. The company announced two new products at Enterprise Connect: Mitel Edge and Mitel WX.

A hybrid communications architecture is no longer just a stopgap or migration path to the cloud. It can be a strategic advantage for organizations to maintain ownership over control, security and resilience while also using the cloud for services like AI.

Organizations operating in regulated industries, such as healthcare, government and financial services, want "uncompromising control of their own destiny, whether that's related to security or resilience," said Eric Hanson, chief marketing officer at Mitel.

This is particularly true in industries where lives are on the line if critical services were to go offline.

"That makes a big difference in certain verticals where you cannot be without communication," said Luiz Domingos, CTO of Mitel. "Think about emergency services -- that's an area where critical communications would require true resilience."

Mitel Edge is a communications architecture that enables organizations to keep critical systems, like voice, and sensitive communications data on-site, while also enabling AI and centralized management tools across a hybrid environment. Mitel Edge is aimed at regulated and high-availability environments, such as healthcare, government and manufacturing, that require local residency and control over sensitive data.

Mitel WX is a communications app framework that connects frontline, mobile, office and contact center workers in one system by embedding real time communications into operational workflows. It combines voice-centric, multimodal communications with hybrid deployment options across cloud, Mitel Secure Cloud and Mitel Edge.